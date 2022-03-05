Spain exceeds 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 after two years of pandemic | Economy

Spain has passed the 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 a little more than two years after the first death in the country due to the virus was registered. According to the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours, 154 new deaths have been reported, bringing the official count since the start of the pandemic to 100,037 deaths from coronavirus.

In this Wednesday’s report, they have also joined 18,803 new infections, a much lower figure than the 33,911 notified just a week ago, which shows the downward trend in the evolution of the pandemic. Thus, after two years of health crisis, with six Covid waves, Spain adds 11,054,888 infections by coronavirus. In the last two weeks alone, a total of 230,455 positives have been registered.

The accumulated incidence also fell this Wednesday to levels similar to those of December 16, 2021. Specifically, the data fell 28.76 points to the 486.34 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants. With this, Spain has left behind the very high level of risk, according to the last Covid traffic light approved by the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities.

Regarding hospitalizations, there are currently 6,188 patients admitted and positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain and 902 in the ICU. In the last 24. The rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 4.99% (5.23% yesterday) and in the ICU at 9.86% (10.47% yesterday).

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 17.06%. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5% to consider the spread of the virus as “controlled”.