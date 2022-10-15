Spain extradited Hugo Chávez’s former security chief to the US: they accuse him of money laundering

The former security chief of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez Adrián José Velásquez Figueroa upon his departure from the National Court where he has opposed his extradition to the United States, on October 5, 2021, in Madrid, (Spain) (Cézaro De Luca – Europe Press)



Adrian Jose Velasquez Figueroaformer bodyguard of Hugo Chávez, was extradited from Spain to South Florida to face charges related to money laundering and criminal organization in an alleged currency exchange fraud.

Velasquez Figueroa will have his first court appearance on Friday. His wife, a former nurse of Chávez himself and former national treasurer of Venezuela, Claudia Diaz He is also facing justice for similar crimes.

In a car dated last November 5, to which he has had access Europe Pressthe magistrates of the Second Section of the Criminal Chamber consider that the facts for which he is being sued constitute, according to Spanish law, money laundering crimes committed within a criminal organization, belonging to a criminal organization and bribery.

According to the extradition request from the Southern District Court of Florida, from 2008 to 2017 or thereabouts, businessman Raúl Gorrín Belisario, Díaz Guillén and Velásquez Figueroa participated in a corrupt ploy in relation to the foreign currency exchange carried out for the Venezuelan government.

In total, Raúl Gorrín paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to secure the right to participate in more than $1 billion in United States currency, foreign exchange transactions, which netted him hundreds of millions of dollars in profits.

Adrian Jose Velasquez Figueroa and Claudia Diaz Guillen

Beginning in or around 2011, Gorrín offered, promised, authorized and paid bribes to then-treasurer Claudia Patricia Díaz Guillén, including through Adrián José Velásquez, to influence and induce her so that the businessman would foreign currency exchange for the Venezuelan government and secure an undue advantage in acquiring the right to carry out such currency exchange transactions.

In addition to the bribes paid through electronic transfers for the benefit of the couple, explains the American extradition request, Gorrín also bought and paid expenses related to private planes, yachts, mansions, horses, watches and a fashion designer brand in the District. South Texas for the benefit of both.

Thus, the National Court considers that in this case all the necessary requirements to approve the extradition are met, such as that the facts are a crime in both countries –double criminality– that they are punished with more than one year in prison — minimum punitive–, as well as that they are not prescribed.

Exclusive land in Punta Cana

Velasquez Figueroa, also known as the Captain Guarapiche, he was, in the shadow, the owner of a piece of land in Cap Cana, the exclusive residential complex overlooking the Costa del Coco, in the extreme east of the Dominican Republic.

It is one of the undeveloped plots, with an area of ​​11,580 square meters and located nothing more and nothing less than next to the Punta Espada golf course, in Punta Cana, the tourist mecca of the island of Hispaniola. A real treasure bought for ten million dollars, according to data from the tourist complex itself, which had gone unnoticed under the facade of a company called Settingsun Group, whose clues reach Venezuelan funds.

Hidden under the anonymity of tax havens, until now Settingsun Group was just another of many companies registered in the British Virgin Islands. But a file of 11.9 million documents leaked, investigated and published by more than 600 journalists from all over the world – grouped around the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and what since this week is beginning to be known as the Pandora Papers– brings back, among countless revelations, Velásquez’s name to the public eye.

Until April 3, 2016, that name was barely known. But that day, at one in the afternoon in Caracas, the so-called Panama Papers came out. So, among so many extravagances, the story of the former officer stood out. The former head of the Guard of Honor who guarded the late Hugo Chávez, at just 36 years old, maintained an offshore company in the Seychelles Islands, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, southwest of Africa.

Velásquez Figueroa opened that company on April 18, 2013, four days after the narrow victory of Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections that took place that year in Venezuela, in which the successor to Hugo Chávez was chosen. The records released then indicated that he established the company with the name Bleckner Associates Limited and a capital of 50,000 dollars, through the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, until then one of the most sought after to create companies.

The company had been established to manage an account in the Swiss bank BSI, something unusual for someone who until then had only been known to receive the salary of a public official in times of exchange control. But the condition of her partner, Claudia Díaz Guillén, clinched a string of doubts that surrounded her. Díaz Guillén, also a retired National Guard officer, had been Hugo Chávez’s nurse for seven years and later became head of the National Treasury Office, a position she held from 2011 until a few days after Guarapiche registered the company in Seychellois in 2013.

Keep reading:

The Spanish Justice approved the extradition to the US of Hugo Chávez’s former security chief for money laundering and criminal organization

The US Justice rejected a request from the former treasurer of Hugo Chávez and advances the trial against him