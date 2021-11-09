Spain: fear of the big blackout. Assault on hardware stores to buy cylinders and torches

Madrid (Spain) – For years the population in Japan has been living in a “big one” panic, the earthquake that could destroy the archipelago. In Spain, today, the great fear is that of a huge blackout that can block the country. Hence the assault on the basic means of subsistence to face such an emergency. Hardware stores and similar stores have been inundated with inquiries about gas cylinders, camping torches, batteries and portable stoves in recent days.

But why has this concern spread? It will sound unbelievable, but everything would come – at least according to the Spanish media, which also report denials on the possibility of an imminent energy crisis by the managers of the electricity grids – from a campaign launched in another European country. The Spanish citizens, in fact, would have been struck by the alarm launched days ago by the Austrian government and armed forces, which warns of the “realistic” possibility that there is a black-out and offers advice to the population to prepare for this eventuality.









In the meantime, it clicked the race to buy products that can make up for the lack of electricity. Situation reminiscent of the one taken at the beginning of the pandemic, when the false rumor spread that products such as toilet paper could be lacking. But according to Spanish authorities and experts, it is highly unlikely that a major blackout will occur in the country, thanks to its lower dependence on energy and the greater diversification of energy sources it can rely on compared to other states. “There is no objective indication that an event of these characteristics could take place in our country”, reads a statement from the Spanish Electricity Grid, the group that manages the national electricity system.