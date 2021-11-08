Spain fears blackouts, boom in purchases of gas cylinders and torches – Europe

Gas cylinders, camping torches, batteries and portable stoves: there is a boom in requests in hardware stores in various areas of Spain, where – despite the assurances of the authorities – the fear that a major blackout could occur for days has been spreading. This was reported by various Iberian media.

At the basis of these fears, which according to those responsible for managing the electricity grids are unfounded, there is a campaign launched days ago by the Austrian government and armed forces, which warns of the “realistic” possibility that there is a black- out and advice is offered to the population to prepare for this eventuality.

In the meantime, the race has started to buy products that can make up for the lack of electricity. Situation reminiscent of the one taken at the beginning of the pandemic, when the false rumor spread that products such as toilet paper could be lacking.

But according to Spanish authorities and experts, it is highly unlikely that a large blackout will occur in the country, thanks to its lower energy dependence and the greater diversification of energy sources it can rely on compared to other states. “There is no objective indication that an event of these characteristics could take place in our country”, says a statement from the Spanish Electricity Grid, the group that manages the national electricity system.