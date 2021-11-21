Spain, from Deputy Prime Minister Diaz to Barcelona Mayor Colau: left-wing leaders lay the foundations for a new “feminist alliance”

The leader of Más Madrid, Mónica García, defined it “A feminist tsunami”, the minister of labor and second vice president of the Sánchez government, Yolanda Díaz, speaks instead of the beginning of “Something wonderful”. In fact, a Valencia you rehearse for one new progressive and feminist alliance. Last Saturday, five of the most important policies for the Spanish left at local and national level gathered in a round table at the Olympia Theater. In addition to García and Díaz, there were the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, one of the exponents of the regional party Compromís, Mónica Oltra, and the spokesperson for the Movement for the dignity and citizenship of the autonomous city of Ceuta, Fatima Hamed Hossain.

No one knows yet if the great agreement sanctioned first with a private dinner and then on the stage of the theater will translate into one platform or a match. Of course, the presence of Díaz, who in just one year in office is rapidly climbing the popularity ratings and whom many already see as the future president of the country, increases the importance of the meeting in which the five exponents participated, showing great enthusiasm. . Before meeting a Valencia, wrote to El Paìs explaining the reasons for the meeting. In their words resonate some key points already present in the programs of the parties they represent, underlining one community of purpose. The Minister of Labor insists on access to basic services such as education, health care, work And culture for the youngest, with special emphasis on right to housing, for which he is carrying on a fight for regulate the price of rents in ley de vivienda. In addition to intervening on the pensions It is on tax system precisely to help the new generations, the concept that returns most often is that ofclimate emergency: we talk about “More sustainable nutrition”, “Decarbonization of the economy” it’s a’greener industry. Other points could flow into this potential alliance. For some time Más País, for example, has been campaigning for preserve mental health of people and experience the four day work week. The goal would be to foster transformation by joining forces to propose itself as an alternative to the socialists, for some responsible for the slowdowns, especially from Podemos.

The five leaders addressed young people and women directly, with special attention to ecological themes, as evidenced by the colors chosen for the slogan of the event, Otras políticas: green ecologist, fuchsia feminist and Orange representing Compromís. Initially, in fact, the meeting was intended as a preparation for the congress of Initiative de Poble Valencià, the formation commanded by Oltra which forms part of Compromís, but the blazon of the guests has elevated it to an event of national interest. The absences of the leaders of Unidas Podemos, the secretary and minister for social rights Ione Belarra and the vice president and minister of equality Irene Montero. “There is a very clear tension between the leadership of the party and the personal aspirations of Yolanda Díaz, a conflict that with this act became even more evident “, explains Pablo Simón, political scientist of the Carlos III University of Madrid.

Díaz’s climb has undergone a strong acceleration since Pablo Iglesias he left politics. The former leader of Podemos had resigned as vice president of the government to stand as a candidate in the regional elections in Madrid last May and oppose the excessive power of the Popolari, but the negative result prompted him to leave. Ione Belarra was elected as party secretary, but Iglesias indicated Yolanda Díaz as the future president of the government.

Since that time, the Minister of Labor has become the point of reference of the progressive alternative to the socialists of Sánchez and especially for Podemos. Díaz, however, is a member of only one party, the Communist, and his successes in reforms to raise the minimum wage and settle rent have contributed to the creation of an independent profile. Not surprisingly, the socialists have tried to take away the monopoly in the negotiations with the social partners for the new labor reform causing a momentary government crisis.