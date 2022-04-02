Spain has a major challenge called Germany, and two ‘flans’

BARCELONA — Spain trembled at the start and sighed at the start of the draw for the World Cup in Qatar, held this Friday in Doha and which placed it, as seeded, in Group E, where it will start as a favorite along with Germany, above Japan and the winner of the play-off between New Zealand and Costa Rica, who will meet on June 13 to define the last member of the group.

La Roja will debut on November 23 against the winner of that play-off match, will play their second day on the 27th of the same month against Germany and will close the group stage on December 1 against Japan. Classified as first in the group, they would play the round of 16 on December 5 and if they passed as second in the group, they would do so a day later, on the 6th.

If the Spanish team, as is supposed, passes the group stage, it will face in the round of 16 with those classified from Group F, in which Belgium and Croatia appear as the biggest contenders above Morocco and Canada. From then on, if Spain were first in the group and got past the round of 16, it could be their turn to face Brazil in the quarterfinals, favorite in Group G over Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon.

In case of passing as second in the group, keeping the crossing with the representatives of Group F, Spain would have a theoretical duel in the quarterfinals against perhaps Portugal, seeded in a Group H that Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana complete. All of them, in fact, appear from the outset as potential rivals on the Spanish horizon until the quarterfinals.

Luis Enrique, coach of Spain, spoke with Hansi Flick, coach of Germany. Getty Images

From the beginning, they will have to overcome the group stage, which ended up being kind, although fortune did not accompany Luis Enrique’s team when they met their first rival because Germany, probably the most complicated team in pot 2, corresponded to them, while Japan from the third pot, when Senegal had already left, together with Morocco and South Korea, probably the least comfortable group. To close the draw, they avoided Ecuador, Ghana and Cameroon… Without knowing the last representative yet, although it is understood that Costa Rica starts as a favorite in its final match against New Zealand.

Spain and Germany have faced each other 26 times, adding the duels with the FRG and the GDR to those of the unified Germany. Of all of them the Hispanics won eight, by nine the Germans. Their last duel, on November 17, 2020, was played in Seville, corresponding to the League of Nations and was beaten by Spain by an unthinkable 6-0, with a Ferran Torres hat-trick.

It will be the fifth time that they will play against Hispanics and Germans in a World Cup, the first since the 2010 semifinal, which Spain won 1-0 with a goal by Carles Puyol. Previously, in the group stage, they met in the 1994 World Cup (1-1); in the second phase of 1982, with a German victory in Madrid by 1-2 and in the group phase of 1966, with a German victory also by 1-2.

Waiting for the outcome of the play-off between Costa Rica and New Zealand, it is supposed to be more feasible to face the Concacaf team, whom they faced three times, always in friendly matches, with two wins and one draw. Their last duel, on November 11, 2017, was settled by Spain, winning 5-0.

As for Japan, it will be their first official confrontation and the second in history, after a single friendly played in Córdoba in April 2001, in which Spain won 1-0 with a goal from Rubén Baraja.