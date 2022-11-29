Spain in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 today, live

The Spanish soccer team continues with preparation for the match against Japan, which closes the group stage of the Qatar World Cup. Spain leaves behind the game against Germany, which ended in a draw, and puts all the focus on the last day.

Pending the official appearance before the media this Wednesday, the coach continues in his role as ‘streamer’. Luis Enrique He remains true to his word and is punctual for his appointment with the fans on his channel twitch to answer their questions in a pleasant way.

while, on the horizon waits Japan. The ‘blue samurai’ gave the bell on the first day against Germanybut they fell in the second against Costa Rica. The last day admits many combinations and a draw is enough for Spain, which would leave the Japanese out in the event of a Costa Rican victory. The only sure thing is that La Roja does not intend to speculate.

Live, the news of the Spanish team in Qatar 2022: