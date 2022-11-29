Spain in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 today, live
The Spanish soccer team continues with preparation for the match against Japan, which closes the group stage of the Qatar World Cup. Spain leaves behind the game against Germany, which ended in a draw, and puts all the focus on the last day.
Pending the official appearance before the media this Wednesday, the coach continues in his role as ‘streamer’. Luis Enrique He remains true to his word and is punctual for his appointment with the fans on his channel twitch to answer their questions in a pleasant way.
while, on the horizon waits Japan. The ‘blue samurai’ gave the bell on the first day against Germanybut they fell in the second against Costa Rica. The last day admits many combinations and a draw is enough for Spain, which would leave the Japanese out in the event of a Costa Rican victory. The only sure thing is that La Roja does not intend to speculate.
Live, the news of the Spanish team in Qatar 2022:
ruben heras
Minute
Description
-
2:01 p.m.
Valencia has announced the return to training of José Luis Gayà. The winger left the concentration of the Spanish team eleven days ago due to a sprained ankle.
“what @jose_gaya what pic.twitter.com/nU3B77XeCu“
– Valencia CF (@valenciacf) November 29, 2022
-
13:22
One of Luis Enrique’s doubts for the match against Japan is the presence of Sergio Busquets in the starting eleven. The Catalan saw the yellow card against Germany and a warning against the Japanese would leave him out of a hypothetical round of 16 match.
-
12:44 p.m.
Great expectation in the training of ‘La Roja’. Ours are already focused on the important duel against Japan. The RNE colleagues tell us the latest news.
“what#MundialRTVE29N | The expectation grows in the training center of the @SEFootball what
Gavi and Rodri train on the sidelines
Does it seem that Luis Enrique will be able to have the 26 internationals for the decisive match against Japan?
what@RamonHdezRNEhttps://t.co/k28c41WUR5 pic.twitter.com/xRTCUOuTLP“
– National Radio (@rne) November 29, 2022
-
12:38
We receive news from the Spanish team outside the World Cup. The ‘Final Four’ of the Nations League already has a venue: The Netherlands. The Dutch cities of Rotterdam and Enschede will host the final phase of the tournament, for which Spain, Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands have qualified. The semifinals will be played on June 14 and 15, 2023 and the final will take place on the 18th of the same month.
-
12:23 p.m.
These are some of the images that the team’s training session has left us this morning at the University of Doha. The good atmosphere reigns in the Spanish concentration two days before the match against Japan.
“SESSION COMPLETED!!
How well do you stay and what smile do you get after a job well done in the field.#VamosEspaña | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/laanSzZ6T5“
— Spanish Soccer Team (@SEFutbol) November 29, 2022
-
12:05
Let’s remember that Gavi has missed training with the group for the second day in a row. The Barça footballer has worked out in the gym with Rodri. However, he shouldn’t have a problem making it to the match against Japan.
-
11:26
Spain will train tomorrow and Luis Enrique and Unai Simón will appear tomorrow at a press conference in the preview of the decisive match against the Japanese team.
-
10:51
Koke’s press conference ends. The midfielder of the selection has made it clear that, in his opinion, “There is no better team than Spain”. He has also commented that “They are not going to speculate against Japan” in the last game of the group stage, where Spain is at stake to seal their qualification for the round of 16 of the World Cup.
““For me Spain is the best team. There are no better players than the Spanish”
¿¿One of the great headlines that has left @Koke6 at a press conferencehttps://t.co/D9x4a92SRW#MundialRTVE29N pic.twitter.com/jemw3wVb4c“
– Teledeporte (@teledeporte) November 29, 2022
-
10:48
“Their forte is the team they have. They are very organized and go to death with their idea”. The Atlético de Madrid midfielder has spoken about the virtues of his next rival, Japan, which Spain will face on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.
-
10:46
“Pedro is spectacular. Older people also learn from young people. He does things that we don’t. It’s spectacular to play alongside Pedri”. This is how Koke praised his teammate Pedri.
-
10:43
Koke, on whether they will do the math to avoid Brazil: “Our only strategy is to go out and win, but obviously you have to figure out how to finish in the standings.”
-
10:35 a.m.
The Koke Resurrección press conference begins. You can follow it live on Teledeporte and RTVE Play. “The team is looking forward to it” the midfielder stated in his first statement.
-
10:14
In a few minutes Koke will appear at a press conference. You can follow Koke’s press conference on video and live on RTVE Play.
-
10:11
Gavi was absent from training yesterday, Monday the 28th, due to a blow suffered against Germany, which was not serious.
-
10:06
Spain has trained at the University of Doha normally. Gavi and Rodri have only cycled.
-
10:00
Good morning and welcome to this story that brings us closer to the day-to-day life of the Spanish soccer team in Qatar 2022.