Spain is betting on wave energy and will open its largest plant in Mallorca

With its 8,000 kilometers of coastline, Spain has enormous potential to harness wave energy. However, we still do not have a large power plant dedicated to extract energy from waves. Now, the company Eco Wave Power has announced the opening of a pioneering plant in Port Adriano, Mallorca.

The plant will allow clean energy to be obtained from the waves. When water enters the chamber, its force helps to compress an air inside which in turn exits through an orifice towards a turbine. And when the wave recedes, the air is sucked in to generate electricity again. It is the mechanism by which this wave energy works, which after some previous smaller projects, now arrives in Spain with a more ambitious plant by this Swedish company.

Spain is a pioneer in wave energy

According to the company, this plant will work for about 20 years and will produce renewable energy that will be sold to the Spanish electricity grid. The plant will be built in two phases and will be capable of producing enough power for 400 homes. In total, the plant will have 2 megawatts.

“We believe that Eco Wave Power fits perfectly with Port Adriano’s vision of innovation and sustainability, creating a new way of generating renewable energy, which will help our port and our country meet its ambitious goals to address the climate crisis”, he explained. Antonio Zaforteza, director of the company that owns the Port of Adriano.

The structure to be installed is a set of large floating boats, which in the case of Eco Wave Power are blue. These are the objects that compress and decompress a series of connected hydraulic pistons. The system is capable of producing energy from half-meter waves. The idea is to place them in strategic areas where there are high waves.

This plant also has its own monitoring system and security systems in the event of a storm or waves that are too high.

Eco Wave Power has two projects already running, in Israel and in Gibraltar. With another two planned in Portugal and California. The one in Spain will be its first plant, although it is not the first of its kind in our country. In 2011, the first wave plant in Europe was commissioned in Guipúzcoa. It is the Mutriku Plant, with 16 turbines and capable of generating 296 KW. By 2023, the Valencian government is preparing a similar plant in the northern area of ​​the port of Valencia.

Wave energy offers a modest performance compared to other types of energy, but it is an unexplored field that can contribute to improving Spain’s energy commitment to renewable energies.