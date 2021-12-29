Spain is not sure what to do with Juan Carlos

In recent weeks, the Spanish media is discussing the possible return to Spain of Juan Carlos, who was king from 1975 to 2014 and who in 2020 disappeared for a few days before reappearing in the United Arab Emirates, where he had taken refuge following the emergence of various scandals involving him. Before the scandals, which in part began to emerge in 2011 and which then spread in the following years, Juan Carlos was much loved in Spain (although not homogeneously throughout the national territory), at levels comparable to those of Elizabeth II: he had not only reigned for 40 years, but he had also been decisive in the transition from the dictatorship of Francisco Franco to democracy.

Now that the main charges against him have dropped and more investigations are about to be closed, public opinion is divided between those who would like him to return to Spain and those who believe it would be much better not to. The government is also in a decidedly uncomfortable position.

The main investigations against him concerned the alleged bribes he would receive for awarding a € 6.7 billion contract to a consortium of Spanish companies for the construction of a high-speed railway line in Saudi Arabia. The money destined for Juan Carlos arrived in a Swiss account in 2008 from a Panamanian foundation linked to the Saudi monarchy.

However, the Swiss prosecutor who was investigating the case dismissed the investigation, arguing that the evidence is insufficient to say with certainty that there was a link between the origin of the money and the contract.

It is also expected that the Spanish prosecutor will file further investigations related to further corruption allegations, because the crimes Juan Carlos is suspected of either lapsed or were committed prior to his abdication, at a time when he enjoyed sovereign immunity. . Other tax evasion investigations are also expected to be closed after Juan Carlos had paid more than € 4 million in back taxes between 2020 and 2021, which were related to the period between 2016 and 2018: a period in which he already had abdicated and therefore no longer enjoyed immunity.

Now that almost all the investigations against him have been shelved, some Spaniards would like Juan Carlos to return to the country without the risk of having to spend the rest of his life in prison, arguing with a certain nostalgia that he was responsible for the period of greatest peace. and prosperity in Spain. Others, on the other hand, tackle the issue of a possible return with more coldness, also by virtue of the fact that the scandals in which he was involved have in any case compromised the reputation of the Spanish monarchy and, by extension, of Spain.

Juan Carlos was proclaimed king in 1975, a few years after he was listed as the heir to the Spanish crown by dictator Francisco Franco, who had restored the monarchy and made himself regent. Despite this connection with Franco, Juan Carlos began to secretly meet with opposition parties to plan Spain’s transition to democracy: during his reign, in 1977, the first free elections were held, and the following year the new Constitution.

Among other things, his intervention in thwarting the attempted military coup, the so-called “Tejero coup”, in 1981 was also decisive.

For the great part of his reign, Juan Carlos was very popular in Spain. In the last few years before his abdication, however, the climate towards him had changed, especially due to the corruption and fraud scandal that involved Iñaki Urdangarín, husband of one of his daughters, Infanta Cristina. In 2011 Urdangarín was accused of using public funds for private purposes. Two years later, while an investigation into the case was underway, the Spanish royal house decided to go public with their accounts for the first time since 1979.

As the journalist of País Carlos Cué, the return of the king emeritus to Spain is “a political problem for almost everyone”.

The period that Juan Carlos spent in the UAE has been much discussed in the center-left coalition that supports the current government. Sources of Unidas Podemos (left) heard from Diary they said that the party is contemplating his return to Spain only so that he can “account” for his actions before a parliamentary commission of inquiry. For Enrique Santiago, the secretary of the Spanish Communist Party, Juan Carlos’ impunity however “damages the integrity of Spanish institutions, starting with the judicial system, which seems unable to apply the same standards to the most powerful as it reserves to ordinary citizens” .

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, leader of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), said that Juan Carlos “must give an explanation” for the scandals in which he was involved, but he avoided exposing himself too much on the subject of his return, merely recalling that the decision to return will be up to the current King Felipe VI and not the government.

Iñaki Gabilondo, one of the best-known television journalists in Spain, said that the question is not even so much about whether Juan Carlos can return to Spain or not, as the extent of the image damage he has done to himself and to the monarchy. especially to Felipe VI (who also renounced his father’s inheritance due to the scandals in which he was involved). For Gabilondo, the former king “may also escape the law, but his reputation remains completely tainted.”

It is more or less the same opinion of Mariola Urrea Corres, professor of international law at the University of La Rioja, according to which “it is offensive” to think that Juan Carlos can return to live in Spain and support himself with the money from the budget of the royal house, as it had happened until last year, or worse with those he accumulated «no one knows how»; for Urea Corres it would also be “naive” to believe that a new investigation can rebuild the reputation of the institutions that have allowed this to happen.

Urrea Corres clarified that “it does not seem very realistic” that a parliamentary investigation is opened against the former king. At the same time he argued that it is “illogical” to expect a satisfactory explanation from Juan Carlos, also because according to some journalists close to the monarchy he would like to return to Spain expecting to continue to lead the same life as before.

