Spain launches the new covid surveillance system with a drop in hospital occupancy | Society

The Ministry of Health has released this Friday the new system to measure the evolution of the pandemic in Spain. The first report of the new strategy shows that hospital occupancy due to covid continues to decline: this Friday there were 4,150 people admitted for covid, 4.6% less than last Tuesday. Data on the cumulative incidence per 100,000 inhabitants for the general population are no longer published, the indicator that has served to measure the danger of the virus and that has been the main scale for almost two years when imposing social measures.

This new system is the result of the strategy agreed between the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities, which came into force this week. Diagnostic tests are no longer indicated for people with mild symptoms if they are under 60 years of age and do not have vulnerability factors to covid (immunodeficiencies, pregnancy, cancer treatment…).

For this reason, the new report focuses on indicators related to those over 60 years of age, which is also the population that is at greatest risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from covid. In this group, the accumulated incidence is measured, which this Friday stood at 459.27 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Spain has been the first country in the European Union to allow people with symptoms to lead a normal life, although they are recommended to keep the mask on and restrict social relations as much as possible, especially with vulnerable people. In our environment, only the United Kingdom has taken this step.

This strategy will be maintained as long as the healthcare pressure does not rise above the limits set by Health: 5% occupancy of hospital beds by covid patients and 10% in the ICU. If these values ​​are exceeded, it would be necessary to go back. This Friday they stayed at 3.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

The step has been heavily criticized by numerous public health experts, who consider it too early. With an incidence of 466 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – the last one that was measured, published in last Tuesday’s report – they believe that transmission is too high to allow people with symptoms to lead a normal life.

This, predictably, will cause a rise in cases and, critics of the measure say, will make it more likely that the virus will reach vulnerable people. Another point against this type of measurement is that when cases cause problems in hospitals, it is a sign that the virus already has a strong presence in the population and it may be too late to take action. It will take a few weeks from its implementation to check, first if there is a significant rise in the incidence in the elderly, and then if this affects hospital admissions.

Why have Health and the communities taken this step? Its technicians had been studying since January a new way to monitor the virus that would not compromise the rest of health care. During the sixth wave, the need to diagnose covid even with very mild symptoms led to a total collapse of greatly diminished primary care.

With more than 90% of the population vaccinated and a lethality of the virus that is already much lower than that of the first waves, the health authorities have decided that it is time to live with it in a similar way to what is done with the flu. , another disease that claims thousands of deaths each year without taking measures as restrictive as those that have been put in place to stop covid.

The system that is beginning now is a transition that, if the spikes in incidence do not force us to take steps back, will last approximately one year. It will be the time that the autonomous communities have to launch a sentinel surveillance network, like the one used for the flu. It consists of a limited and selected number of doctors in primary care reporting the diagnoses and, from there, surveys are made to calculate the real incidence of the disease.