Spain: Lionel Messi is in Barcelona

Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona this Sunday. He wants to take advantage of the few days off granted by Christophe Galtier to the PSG players. Upon his arrival, La Pulga negatively marked the men of the press. He ignored the questions they asked him.

After a thunderous start to the season with two goals scored and an assist against Clermont under the tunic of PSG this Saturday, Messi took advantage of his days off to make a detour to Barcelona. On the shared videos, we notice that he is accompanied by two of his boys, Thiago and Matéo Messi. The seven-time Ballon d’Or stopped to sign some autographs for the fans who were there before heading to his car.

Lionel Messi made a name for himself by completely ignoring the questions put to him by the media men who were on the scene. We can hear a journalist who wanted to take his opinion on the statements of the president of Barça, Joan Laporta to ESPN who said that it was not over yet between the Catalan club and Messi. But the Argentine genius responded with a great silence.