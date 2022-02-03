Spain, ‘mistake’ by a PP deputy saves Sanchez from the thud in the Chamber – World

Chilling late afternoon in Spain for the government of Pedro Sánchez. The reform of the labor market promoted by Madrid – a key measure for the executive, also because it was strongly requested by Brussels – was in fact one step away from rejection in Parliament: only the possible mistake of an opposition deputy avoided a nightmare scenario for the premier, present in the hall of the Congress of Deputies, with the decree approved with 175 votes in favor and 174 against. A daring ending after a parliamentary day in which there was no shortage of twists.

After months of negotiations with the social partners to finalize the reform, Sánchez and his team presented themselves today in the Chamber with the declared conviction of having sufficient numbers, even though they could not count on two usual allies – the nationalists of the PNV and the Catalan separatists of Esquerra Republicana, contrary to the norm – but with the support of the liberals of Ciudadanos and a constellation of regional parties.

At the decisive moment, however, the two deputies of the local group Union of the People of Navarre, from which an affirmative vote was expected on the indication of their leadership, instead broke the party discipline, expressing a “no”.

After all, the meaning of the telematic vote of the People’s Party deputy Alberto Casero, which ended up erroneously in support of the law, would be decisive for the approval of the labor reform, explain the main Iberian media. A positive outcome for the government proclaimed mostly under confusing circumstances: the president of the Congress of Deputies, Meritxell Batet, initially announced that the law had been rejected, only to be corrected a few moments later. Seconds in which there were exultations from the opposition benches and disconcerted faces in those of the majority, before the situation was reversed.

While the Popular Party protests claiming that Casero’s erroneous vote is due to a incorrect computer problem, a circumstance denied by Parliament’s management services, Sánchez can breathe a sigh of relief.

“Beyond the numbers”, he said on leaving Parliament, “what is important are the 20 million workers who will be favored by the reform”. The law aims to combat endemic problems of work in Spain such as high precariousness, through measures such as limitation of the categories of fixed-term contracts allowed and the incentive of more stable employment relationships.

The reform was the subject of a long negotiation between Minister Díaz, who is a member of the Communist Party and represents the left of Unidas Podemos in the government, the entrepreneurs and trade unions Ugt and Comisiones Obreras (Ccoo). “These are the biggest improvements for workers over the past 40 years,” said Unai Sordo, Ccoo’s general secretary. For Ceoe (the Spanish Confindustria), the agreed reform “consolidates the current working model, which has made it possible to increase the productivity of businesses, ensure their competitiveness and contribute to the growth of employment”.

The government, for its part, underlined that some effects of the reform (which entered into force as a decree at the end of December) would already be found in the fact that in January over 238,000 new open-ended contracts were signed, the highest figure “in the historical series” . Aspects included in the 2012 reform, such as the conditions on dismissals, remained substantially outside the new law: this is an issue criticized by some political groups, which accuse Díaz of not having respected the promise to “repeal Rajoy’s reform”.