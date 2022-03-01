“Spain needs solid continuous training for radiologists”

César Pedrosa, specialist in Diagnostic Radiology and professor emeritus at the Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid.

The Radiology owes a lot to the specialist in Diagnostic Radiology Cesar Pedrosacurrent professor emeritus of the Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid and honorary member of the American Society of Radiology (RSNA, for its acronym in English). On the occasion of his 90th birthday, the prestigious specialist reviews his entire professional career and assesses the present and future of Radiology in Spain in statements to Medical Writing.

For Pedrosa, from the point of view of radiological training, “Spain has a training system comparable to any advanced country in the world, with a scheme compatible with that of the most important countries in Europe”. A position that, according to the expert radiologist, “has been achieved thanks to the role of Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM), which has reached extraordinary levels of coordination with other international societies”.

However, Pedrosa emphasizes the need to “renovate the current MIR system of the specialty, a system with respect to which many things should be changed, such as its structure, the need to increase its funding and to establish a solid and complete continuing education of the radiologist “. An initiative that “does not depend on SERAM but on the government and, fundamentally, of Ministry of Health“.

Currently, “Spain does not have a solid structure of continuing education and implementing it would be as simple as ‘copying it’ from other countries that already have it integrated,” says Pedrosa who also considers “it is important that the renewal of knowledge of the radiologist specialist”. A renewal that “could be done with the accumulation of annual credits for participation or assistance in congresses, sessions and meetings so that the demands of the specialty can be renewed”.

The Golden Age of Radiology in diagnostic imaging

Advances in Radiology have helped in the progress of diagnostic imaging of many diseases and, at this time, “Radiology is in a Golden Age, since diagnostic imaging is essential and, in many cases, acts as final diagnosis”, explains Pedrosa.

In many final diagnoses, “nothing else needs to be done apart from the imaging technique, since it serves as the final test that defines the origin of the disease. This is the case of mammography, which, for example, establishes the diagnosis of cancer from the breast,” says Pedrosa.

Likewise, the radiologist emphasizes that “the most important impact that is going to occur in the coming years is going to be that of the Artificial Intelligence (AI)a technology that will strongly support the radiologist to draw conclusions and clarify diagnoses”. Although AI “will offer results of millions of cases, the radiologist will need basic training regarding this technology so that it allows you to use the different applications of AI in your daily practice”.

Image Technician University Degree, necessary for Spanish Radiology

Superior Technicians in Imaging for Diagnosis and Nuclear Medicine (TSID-MN) have been calling for a change in training in Spain for more than 30 years, a situation that is especially hot today in the face of the demonstrations planned for the coming days. In addition, they assure that only university education will offer them the knowledge they need to adapt to the unstoppable changes in the diagnostic imaging and, therefore, to the exponential increase in their skills. A claim that they also join from SERAM to achieve this common goal.

In this sense, Pedrosa is “at the forefront of this claim” since he is the creator of the first school of Image Technicians from Spain. Given the multiple requests made to the Government and, specifically, to the Ministry of Education that it be regulated as a university degree, the radiologist assures that “It is not a conceptual problem, but an economic one. and behind the fact that the university position of these people is not accepted is the Treasury, which would mean a change for thousands of citizens of the country and a very important expense”.

In this sense, Pedrosa assures that “it is not understood why in Europe there is a training for the technicians of Radiology three or four years, while in Spain it is two years”. For the expert, “there is no doubt about the need to expand the framework in which imaging technicians work because, nowadays, the use of important techniques such as magnetic resonance supposes a very important change in terms of the knowledge that is required in a technician”.

According to Pedrosa, “the training of the imaging technician should be extended to four years” and establishes that “it could be done in two different degrees (a minor degree and a specialization degree), that is, similar to a master’s degree”. However, he assures that “this type of progress is very difficult to break in Spain since The same thing happened with the specialty of Radiodiagnosiswhich was in the hands of radiotherapists for 30 years”.

At present, “the same is happening with technicians and, given the way things are happening, I consider that there are specialties such as Interventional Radiology or Ultrasound that require superior knowledge,” says Pedrosa, for whom, in the event that these four years in a row, “Some kind of master’s degree should be completed to complete the training of these specializations,” he concludes.