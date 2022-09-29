Spain, present and future

The victory of the Spanish team against Portugal (0-1), last Tuesday in Braga, extinguished the criticism that Luis Enrique’s team received after the previous match, against Switzerland, and the author of the only goal of the game, Álvaro Morata, highlighted yesterday that the national team has a present and a hopeful future.

Morata declared that “the future” of La Roja “looks good with the boys who are coming” and assured that qualifying for the final four of the League of Nations is “a reward for teamwork”.

“We’re very happy because it wasn’t easy to beat Portugal at home. It was hard but based on trust and faith we managed it”, said Morata, who only had to push the ball on goal after a good play by Nico Williams. “I’m very happy for him, he was very decisive for us. The future looks good with the guys who are coming and for me it’s better to score in the 88th minute and push it. We’re a great group and we deserve it. It’s a victory thanks to the work of the team,” he confessed.

“The group is very good and for the World Cup I wouldn’t want to be the coach because I have fifty or sixty players with the possibility of going to the World Cup. We are lucky that there are many players at a high level and those who go will defend Spain with all forces,” he said.

Morata, who is expecting a girl with Alice Campello, the first as she already has three children, declared when collecting the Marca award for the MVP of the Spanish team last season that she would sign “that the girl would come with a World Cup under her arm, although the most health is important.”

For his part, José Antonio Camacho, the Spanish coach between 1998 and 2002, stressed that Luis Enrique has managed to get “a group of very young and very competitive people from the beginning” and was “in favor” of the work he is doing at the head of the national team. “The match was difficult, it was played in Portugal and one of the two had to be in the final. What was done is commendable,” he said.