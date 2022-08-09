Spain rules out apologizing for controversy over Felipe VI and Bolívar’s sword

Simón Bolívar’s sword caused controversy in the country due to President Gustavo Petro’s decision to remove it from the Casa de Nariño after former President Iván Duque decided not to lend it for possession. What is not known is that this episode is also news in Spain, where there is talk of disrespect from King Felipe VI for not standing up when the saber reached the stage.

Felipe VI has attended about 70 inaugurations, even when he was Prince of Asturias. His presence, representing Spain, is a constant in Latin America. Despite this special attention to the region, many noted that the king, seeing the sword enter, did not get up.

One of the arguments that explains why is the fact that Simón Bolívar was the liberator of several countries in America, including Colombia. This he did fighting the Spanish crown, in charge of the Viceroyalty of New Granada.

For this reason, Pablo Iglesias, Sánchez’s former vice president, and Podemos, from the president’s coalition, described the act as “disrespectful.” Ione Belarra, Minister of Social Affairs and member of the party, apologized on behalf of the Government.

Faced with this controversy, Félix Bolaños, Minister of the Presidency, described Felipe VI’s gesture as “inconsequential”. Instead, says the official, we must focus on bilateral relations with the government of Gustavo Petro in Colombia.

“Detail without too much importance and totally minor, the important thing is that a new stage opens,” said Bolaños.

Miquel Iceta, Minister of Culture, described the commotion as “summer controversy for some to mark a political position.”

In 2003 Zapatero’s gesture, as head of the PSOE, before the US flag, was a political message. That PSOE ministers today play down the political message of the Head of State in the face of Bolívar’s sword is an unworthy cowardice that only helps the (ultra) right pic.twitter.com/pJMqGOerAS – Pablo Iglesias 🔻 (@PabloIglesias) August 9, 2022

Faced with this refusal, Iglesias rejected that it was not given the necessary importance: “That PSOE ministers today take away the importance of the political message of the Head of State in the face of Bolívar’s sword, is an unworthy cowardice that only helps the (ultra) right ”.

Iglesias assured that it is a sign of disrespect on the part of the monarch. In several trills, he criticized the gesture and took the opportunity to promote his ideas against the parliamentary monarchy.

Felipe VI did not represent the House of Bourbon today; he represented Spain. That makes the lack of respect for a symbol of freedom in Latin America even more serious. Hopefully soon Spain will be represented by a president or a president of the Republic voted by the citizens pic.twitter.com/pY6GxGa2Wv – Pablo Iglesias 🔻 (@PabloIglesias) August 8, 2022

“Felipe VI did not represent the House of Bourbon today; he represented Spain. That makes the lack of respect for a symbol of freedom in Latin America even more serious. Hopefully soon Spain will be represented by a president or a president of the Republic voted by the citizens”He posted on his Twitter account.

Bolivar’s war was not against the Spanish. It was a war between patriots and royalists. Felipe VI has wanted to humiliate the democratic dignity of Spain and the honor of Latin American nations. The President must call him to order and demand institutional respect – Pablo Iglesias 🔻 (@PabloIglesias) August 8, 2022

The leader of the Podemos party, from the Spanish left, continued his criticism on Twitter: “Bolívar’s war was not against the Spanish. It was a war between patriots and royalists. Felipe VI has wanted to humiliate the democratic dignity of Spain and the honor of Latin American nations. The president must call him to order and demand institutional respect”, solicitous.

Podemos is part of the coalition of the second government of President Pedro Sánchez, being a sharp request for the president.

When someone argued that it could have been a mistake, Iglesias spoke of the king’s experience in these events: “There is no one with more protocol training and experience in Spain than Felipe VI. As Prince of Asturias, he represented the State for years at the inaugurations of Latin American presidents”.

Podemos, for its part, also shared the episode and rejected the gesture: “Bolivar’s sword represents the sovereignty of Latin America. King Felipe VI has been the only head of state who has remained seated in his wake at the inauguration of the new president of Colombia. A serious lack of respect that requires apologies from our country.

The sword of Simón Bolívar, in the media due to the dispute between Duque and Petro, causes a stir in Colombia and the world. The truth is that neither the Colombian president nor his governing coalition have spoken on the subject. It will be, as some members of the Government of Spain say, a “summer controversy”.