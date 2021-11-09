Spain, rush to buy cylinders and torches for fear of a blackout: stores run out of stocks

In Europe, various more or less reliable rumors are circulating about a possible blackout that could interrupt the distribution of energy in the various countries. In an extremely interconnected energy supply system like the European one, the fear is that the shutdown of a single power plant – perhaps running out of fuel – will generate a chain reaction in several Member States. The alarm began to spread in Austria after Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner hinted at a hypothetical “major blackout”. Now, panic has spread to the Iberian Peninsula: Spanish citizens have given way to compulsive purchases of butane cylinders, camping stoves, torches and batteries. Hardware stores and chain stores for activities outdoor they have run out of stocks. The terror of the grand apagón Electric has grown on the internet and in instant messaging chats, where conspiracy theorists create correlations between a blackout and the Coronavirus pandemic: health surveillance and total darkness as tools to establish what conspiracy experts call the “new world order.”

The attempt by Teresa Ribera, vice president of the Spanish government and minister of ecological transition, to explain to the population that “we are not faced with any scenario that allows us to think that (a blackout) could occur”, because the reserves of energy and a modern grid distribution system make Spain “an energy island”. The country would be able to guarantee 95% of its energy needs with its own production, which is an advantage in the remote hypothesis of a continental blackout, but a disadvantage in the case of the failure of the internal system, “poorly interconnected with other countries “.

The Confidencial Digital, seven days ago, he spoke of an agreement reached between Spain, France and Portugal to support each other in the event of an energy emergency, so as to guarantee supply in the French south and the Iberian peninsula. Meanwhile, the Civil Protection of Madrid has defined the blackout as a “real possibility”, spreading the following advice to the population: can, energy bars and water. Red Eléctrica Española, the group that manages the national energy system, on the other hand, issued a statement of denial: there is “no indication” that the grand apagón.

