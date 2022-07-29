Spain. Singer Shakira faces more than eight years in prison for tax evasion

Shakira in jail? The Barcelona public prosecutor’s office announced on Friday that it would ask for more than eight years in prison for tax evasion against the Colombian singer, who refuses any agreement and says she is ready to go to trial. Justice must now decide on the holding of a trial and its date.

Accused of 14.5 million fraud

The Spanish prosecutor’s office accuses the performer of the hits “Hips don’t lie”, “Waka Waka” or “Loca” of tax fraud of 14.5 million euros for the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

According to the prosecution, Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011, when her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique was made public, but had maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015. The couple, who have two children, announced their separation in June.

Shakira’s lawyers believe that until 2014, most of her income came from her international tours and that she lived no more than six months a year in Spain, a condition required to establish her tax residence in Spain. the country.