Spain. Singer Shakira faces more than eight years in prison for tax evasion
Shakira in jail? The Barcelona public prosecutor’s office announced on Friday that it would ask for more than eight years in prison for tax evasion against the Colombian singer, who refuses any agreement and says she is ready to go to trial. Justice must now decide on the holding of a trial and its date.
Accused of 14.5 million fraud
The Spanish prosecutor’s office accuses the performer of the hits “Hips don’t lie”, “Waka Waka” or “Loca” of tax fraud of 14.5 million euros for the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.
According to the prosecution, Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011, when her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique was made public, but had maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015. The couple, who have two children, announced their separation in June.
Shakira’s lawyers believe that until 2014, most of her income came from her international tours and that she lived no more than six months a year in Spain, a condition required to establish her tax residence in Spain. the country.
Shakira “absolutely certain of her innocence”
On Wednesday, she refused to seal an agreement with the prosecution and announced that she wanted to go to trial. According to his lawyers, the possibility of reaching an agreement remains open until the opening of the trial in a court in Barcelona (northeast) while the formal referral to justice of the 45-year-old star has not yet been pronounced.
“Absolutely certain of her innocence (…) Shakira does not accept an agreement” with the prosecution “and decides to continue” the procedure until the trial, indicated her advice in a press release, affirming that the singer is “confident that justice will prove him right”.
A “total violation of his rights”
Shakira argues that she has already paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and therefore has “no debt to the Treasury for many years”.
Denouncing a “total violation of his rights” and “abusive methods” on the part of the prosecution, Shakira affirms in this press release that he “persists in claiming the money collected during my international tours and The Voice”, of which she was a juror in the United States, at a time when “I was not yet a resident of Spain”.