Spain supports Morocco governing Western Sahara

MADRID (AP) — Spain declared a “new stage” in its tense relations with Morocco on Friday after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote to Moroccan King Mohamed VI, saying he agrees that the autonomous functioning of Western Sahara under the Rabat government is “the most serious, realistic and credible initiative” to resolve a decades-long dispute over the vast African territory.
This marks a huge change from Madrid’s earlier position, which saw Morocco’s control of Western Sahara as an occupation. The change followed months of frosty diplomatic relations, and led to the announcement of a series of visits by Spanish officials to their southern neighbor.