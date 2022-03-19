Spain supports Morocco governing Western Sahara

MADRID (AP) — Spain declared a “new stage” in its tense relations with Morocco on Friday after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote to Moroccan King Mohamed VI, saying he agrees that the autonomous functioning of Western Sahara under the Rabat government is “the most serious, realistic and credible initiative” to resolve a decades-long dispute over the vast African territory.

This marks a huge change from Madrid’s earlier position, which saw Morocco’s control of Western Sahara as an occupation. The change followed months of frosty diplomatic relations, and led to the announcement of a series of visits by Spanish officials to their southern neighbor.

It also sparked disputes within Spain’s centre-left governing coalition.

The United Nations has continued to regard Madrid as the colonial administrative power of Western Sahara, even after Morocco annexed it immediately after Spain abandoned its African province in 1975. Over the years, the official position of the Spanish government , along with that of the European Union, has been to support a referendum sponsored by the UN to resolve the decolonization of the territory.

But according to a statement issued by Morocco’s royal palace on Friday, Sánchez acknowledged “the importance of the Sahara problem for Morocco” in a letter addressed to Mohamed VI.

“Spain considers the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco in 2007, as the basis, the most serious, realistic and credible, to resolve the dispute,” Sánchez said, as quoted by the royal palace.





The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, confirmed the Moroccan announcement.

“Today we begin a new stage in our relations with Morocco and definitively close a crisis with a strategic partner,” he told reporters. He added that the new stage is “based on mutual respect, compliance with agreements, the absence of unilateral actions and transparency and permanent communication.”

Relations between Spain and Morocco hit an all-time low last year after Madrid secretly hosted Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali for medical treatment. Ghali has led the desire for independence of many Saharawis.

But when pro-Moroccan media outlets revealed Ghali’s presence in Spain, the Rabat government allowed 10,000 people to cross the border into Ceuta, a Spanish city on the North African coast. This caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Morocco also withdrew her ambassador in Madrid and has not reinstated her.

Tarik El Barakah in Rabat contributed to this report.