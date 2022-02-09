Spain, the woman abused by a priest speaks: “I was only eight years old”

About 251 members of the Spanish clergy are accused of sexual abuse of minorsa truth that emerged thanks to the investigation of the newspaper “El Paìs” which shocked the entire Spanish population.

“When they asked us why in Spain there were no cases of child abuse by the Church we said: are we a world exception or has no one ever looked before?”, Asks journalist Inigo Dominguez, who on cameras from “Out of the core” he admits: “The truth is that the Church has always resisted collaborating and investigating, so it was difficult to denounce”.

In fact, speaking thirty years later, is a woman who was hospitalized, when she was only eight years old, in a religious hospital: “The priest who came to say Mass on Sunday was an affectionate person and could come whenever he wanted, even alone. He gave us affection, he stroked our legs, until it reached the genitals. I pretended to sleep and closed the eyes. I was only eight years old. “

The survey counts to date more than 1200 victimsamong these there is also Ernesto who was abused at the age of twelve in the religious boarding school he attended: “The perpetrator is almost always the person whom one trusts blindly. I was only a child when my purity was stolen.”