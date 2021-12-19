Spain: three months since the beginning of the eruption in the Canaries – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MADRID, 19 DEC – On 19 September the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano began in La Palma, one of the Canary Islands, in Spain. Three months later, locals struck by the disaster await scientific confirmation that the trial has come to an end. For days, in fact, there have been signs of a possible exhaustion of volcanic activity, even if the experts who observe the developments remain cautious and ask for patience. As explained by the National Geographic Institute this morning, there are currently no emissions and no noteworthy volcanic seismic activity.



According to the European Copernicus system, lava ejected from the volcano has so far covered over 1,240 hectares of land.



Hundreds of houses and various cultivated areas, mainly of bananas, were destroyed. So far, the Spanish government has approved aid measures for the reconstruction and economic recovery of the island for 400 million euros. (HANDLE).

