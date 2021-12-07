Spain: tomorrow blessing of the new Sagrada Familia tower – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MADRID, 07 DEC – A “great bright star” that “will change the profile of Barcelona”: it is one of the novelties expected starting tomorrow in the Catalan city, where the inauguration of the new tower of the cathedral of the Sagrada Familia, whose construction actually ended last week with the installation, on top, of a glass and steel sculpture in the shape of a star, weighing 5.5 tons and 7.5 meters in diameter.



This is the Tower of the Virgin Mary, included in the original project by the architect Antoni Gaudí and has become, in recent months, the highest part of the existing structure of the temple.



The main acts of the inauguration of the tower are scheduled for tomorrow afternoon: starting at 6 pm, a mass celebrated by the cardinal and archbishop of Barcelona Juan José Omella; at 7.15 pm, a blessing; at 7.40 pm, the first complete illumination of the tower, including the star. (HANDLE).

