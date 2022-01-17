Spain updates entry rules for travelers

There Spain, grappling with the Omicron emergency, keeps his guard up and establishes new input measures that they will come into force on February 1st for international travelers. The requirements change according to the country of origin.

Passengers from Countries “at risk” (which currently also includes Italy), will be required to submit a vaccination certificate, or a negative covid-19 test, or a certificate of recovery from the disease. Among the countries at risk, in addition to Italy, there are also Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Romania. The list will remain valid from 17th to 23rd January, and will then be updated again.

Then there are the countries considered “high risk “ (which includes all third countries – including the USA – with the exception of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Chile, China, Hong Kong and Macao, Colombia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Uruguay, Taiwan), whose travelers will have to present the vaccination certificate, along with a negative covid-19 test.

Another novelty is that they will be accepted as valid certificates vaccination whose last dose does not exceed 270 days, otherwise the third dose must be certified. The booster, as evidenced by the choice of Tui Cruises, goes in the direction of becoming an indispensable requirement for traveling.

According to the rules in force in Spain, all people who have been cured or fully vaccinated against the virus can enter the country without having to follow additional rules, even if their country of origin is part of the risk list.

In addition to the requirements listed here, all travelers are still required to complete a health check form to be traceable.

Travelers who are not vaccinated or cured of the virus can also enter the country, as long as they provide a PCR test performed within 72 hours prior to arrival or a rapid antigen test performed within 48 hours prior to arrival. Children under 12 are not required to present any certificates or a negative test.