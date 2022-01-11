News

Spain wants to become a hub for bitcoin mining

Maria Munoz, a member of the center-right Congress of Deputies, proposed making Spain a safe destination for investing in cryptocurrencies. Munoz pointed out that the global hash rate plummeted by 14% in just two days due to turmoil in the second largest mining hub.

The economist also attributes the recent drop in bitcoin prices to turmoil in Kazakhstan. The popular cryptocurrency recently dropped to $ 40,600 on the Bitstamp exchange. Munoz put forward three questions with a request for written answers. He asks if the government is aware of the impact the recent drop in global hashrate has had on the cryptocurrency industry in Spain, if the government plans to lure cryptocurrency miners who may be forced to flee due to internet blackouts in Spain. Kazakhstan and if there is any information on how energy efficient the local Bitcoin mining industry is.

Last year, the same party proposed creating a national cryptocurrency strategy that included designing a transparent regulatory framework and introducing high compliance standards. Its goal is to make cryptocurrencies safer for retail investors amid their growing popularity, while positioning Spain as a major crypto hub within the European Union and on the global stage. However, the government has yet to consider the proposal.

Munoz’s most recent tweet drew fierce criticism on Twitter. Ernest Urtasun, Member of the European Parliament, described his recent initiative as “a bad joke”, arguing that Bitcoin mining is bad for the environment.

