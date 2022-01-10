Spain wants to treat Covid as “a normal flu”. The proposal of Sanchez- Corriere.it

In the country, the increase in cases is not followed by that of deaths. For the premier it is no longer necessary to test and track anyone who exhibits symptoms. In the country, 85% have at least one dose of the vaccine

Spain would like treat Covid like a normal flu

, giving up tracking and confining anyone who tests positive but monitoring the situation checking some areas on a sample basis. This was announced on premier Pedro Sanchez, who intends to propose the question at European level. Given the gap that is now being excavated between number of infections and number of deaths for Covid, according to Sanchez there are the conditions to move from a pandemic to one of endemic disease

like the seasonal flu.

Sanchez put forward his proposal in the course of an interview with the Cadena Ser radio channel, starting from the most evident statistical data: contagions and deaths no longer go hand in hand: even if the former still grow dramatically, the latter increase along a much less steep curve. In these first days of the year Spain is traveling to an average of 124,000 new cases daily (they were 26,000 a month ago); at the same time the daily deaths from Covid are 76, a little more than about 50 in mid-December. The Iberian country also looks down on almost all other European states, having already protected with at least a dose of vaccine 85.5% of its inhabitants (Italy at 82). Exponents of the scientific community have already warned that it would be advisable to keep an eye on data other than the simple trend of infections.

We have the conditions for calmly open a debate at a technical level but also at a European level for evaluate the disease with different parameters Pedro Sanchez declared referring precisely to the difference between infections and deaths. The head of government then confirmed the existence of a plan – anticipated by the newspaper El Pas – for monitor Covid in a different way by health authorities: it will no longer be necessary to register every single infection n test anyone with symptoms. It is understood that anyone will continue to be treated. The new monitoring plan, as anticipated by the media, it closely resembles the one already in use to watch for flu. The minister of health Caterina Darias he has already talked about it with some of his European interlocutors, Sanchez said without going further into the matter.

