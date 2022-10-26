Spain: who will be able to apply for nationality by the Memory Law – Europe – International

Those born abroad who are descendants of Spanish exiles for political, ideological or belief reasons can apply from this Thursday for Spanish nationality, in accordance with the Democratic Memory Law, in force since last Friday.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes this Wednesday the instruction of the Ministry of Justice and the application forms that interested parties must complete.

They will be able to opt for Spanish nationality “those born outside of Spain of a father or mother, grandmother or grandfather, who originally would have been Spanish, and that, as a consequence of having suffered exile for political, ideological or belief reasons or sexual orientation and identity, they had lost or renounced their nationality,” the text specifies.

Thousands of Spaniards went into exile, mainly in Latin America, at the end of the Civil War (1936-1939) and the beginning of the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco (who died in 1975), who had risen up with other military leaders against the Government of the Second Republic.

The request will be submitted to the person in charge of the General or Consular Office of the Civil Registry,

According to the eighth additional provision of the cited law, Those “born abroad to Spanish women who lost their nationality” may also choose for marrying foreigners before the entry into force of the 1978 Constitution”.

In addition, the adult children of those Spaniards whose nationality of origin was recognized by virtue of the right of option in accordance with the current law that regulates this issue or the previous one (approved in 2007) may request it; this established an application deadline that ended in 2011 and that is replaced by the current legislation of democratic memory.

In all these cases, it will be necessary for the interested parties to formalize the declaration of option within a period of two years, which the Government could extend for another year.

The request will be submitted to the person in charge of the General or Consular Office of the Civil Registry, according to the models published by the BOE.

During the period established by the previous rule, Spanish nationality was granted to 213,787 people and 378,862 applications were submitted, according to data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The countries of Ibero-America represented 95 percent of the requests, especially Cuba, Argentina, Mexico and Venezuela.

