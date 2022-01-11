Spain will begin to view Covid as an influence

Rome, 10 Jan – Covid is no longer so dangerous and therefore must be considered in a completely different way from what has been done up to now. This is what the Spanish Prime Minister said, Pedro Sanchez, confirming in fact what was anticipated by the newspaper El Pais. The Madrid government is indeed in the process of introducing alternative pandemic monitoring methods, net of the now evident drop in deaths in Spain.

Spain will ask the EU to consider Covid as an influence

“We have the conditions for to open, gradually and with caution, the debate at the technical and European level, to begin evaluating the evolution of this disease with different parameters from those we have up to now “, said Sanchez during an interview with the radio Cadena Ser.

But specifically, how does the Spanish government intend to move now? Always according to what is reported by El Pais, meanwhile starting to treat people as if Covid were a common flu. In practice, the Madrid executive would like stop counting, from now on, every single case of contagion. In fact, avoiding even the tests at the simple appearance of a minimum symptom. Consequently, Covid would be treated as a respiratory disease. A turning point that the Spanish health authorities, however, have been working on since last summer.

Madrid plans

A planning that would now enter its final phase. Special meetings are expected this week between representatives of the Spanish health authorities to discuss this radical change of approach.

Also according to Ivan Sanz, head of the National Flu Center in Valladolid, Covid may soon be considered a flu virus. Maybe already within the year. “Over time, Covid will have to be normalized and monitored like the rest of respiratory diseases, with primary school sentinel doctors, who diagnose by clinical syndrome; doing molecular swabs on hospitalized patients and continuing with the study of the virus to see how it changes ”.

Alessandro Della Guglia



