Spain’s Democratic Memory Law 2022 enters into force

This Friday the controversial and discussed Law of Democratic Memory or new Law of Grandchildren, which was published on Thursday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) in Spain, comes into force definitively, which allows all children and grandchildren of exiles.

The deadline to apply for Spanish nationality ends on October 21, 2024, although there is the possibility of extending it for another year.

With its entry into force, thousands of Cubans will have access to Spanish nationality thanks to this historic law, which declares the Franco dictatorship illegal.

Also, millions of Latin Americans are rushing to get all the tests to become Spanish as soon as possible.

A wave of new applications is expected at embassies and consulates, especially in Miami and Latin America.

Now you know for sure what the procedure for dealing with the files will be like. As of the publication of the Democratic Memory Law in the BOE, some doubts are beginning to be cleared up.

Details of the Democratic Memory Law in the BOE

As published on Thursday by the BOE in Spain, Democratic Memory Law, in its eighth additional provision, referring to the acquisition of Spanish nationality, it is provided that:

▪ “Those born outside of Spain of a father or mother, grandfather or grandmother, who had originally been Spanish, and who, as a result of having suffered exile for political, ideological or belief reasons or sexual orientation and identity, had lost or renounced their Spanish nationality, may opt for Spanish nationality, for the purposes of article 20 of the Civil Code”.

Likewise, people who meet these two assumptions may acquire Spanish nationality:

▪ The sons and daughters born abroad of Spanish women who lost their nationality for marrying foreigners before the entry into force of the 1978 Constitution.

▪ The sons and daughters of legal age of those Spaniards whose nationality of origin was recognized by virtue of the right of option in accordance with the provisions of this law or in the seventh additional provision of Law 52/2007, of 26 december.

▪ In all cases, this declaration must be formalized within two years from the entry into force of this law. At the end of this period, the Council of Ministers may agree to extend it for one year.

Under the Democratic Memory Law, only the eldest children and grandchildren of exiles are allowed to apply for Spanish citizenship, so the provision of this law only applies to those who can demonstrate the exile status of the applicant for Spanish citizenship.

▪ The publication in the BOE also refers in Article 33 to the granting of Spanish nationality to volunteers who are members of the International Brigades:

“For the purposes of article 21.1 of the Civil Code, it is understood that there are exceptional circumstances in the volunteers who are members of the International Brigades that participated in the War from 1936 to 1939 for the acquisition of Spanish nationality by naturalization letter, not being applicable the requirement to renounce their previous nationality required in article 23.b) of the Civil Code. Likewise, it will be understood that the same circumstances concur in the descendants of the brigade members who prove a continuous work of disseminating the memory of their ancestors and the defense of democracy in Spain.

The requirements and the procedure to be followed for the acquisition of Spanish nationality by the persons mentioned in the previous section will be those established by regulation.

▪ Article 33 and the eighth additional provision are issued under article 149.1.8.ª of the Spanish Constitution, which attributes exclusive jurisdiction to the State in matters of civil legislation.

▪ The new law considers a victim to be “any person who has suffered physical, moral or psychological harm, property damage or impairment of fundamental rights from the coup d’état of July 18, 1936 until the entry into force of the 1978 Constitution.”

They will have the right to “comprehensive recognition and reparation” by the State, as well as to “compensation” for seized assets and economic sanctions produced for political, ideological, conscientious or religious reasons during the Civil War and the Dictatorship.

How to apply for Spanish nationality from Miami

▪ The BOE does not specify what documents and how to process Spanish citizenship by the Democratic Memory Law, but there are registries in Spain that can help you obtain evidence for your application file.

▪ With the entry into force of this law, those who have not obtained citizenship due to family roots or residence can also submit their application under the current Democratic Memory Law. Depending on whether one route or another is requested for Spanish citizenship, the processing procedures are different in the Spanish public administration.

▪ There is no impediment to apply for Spanish citizenship by both procedures. In case of having option to both, one route will be rejected and the process towards citizenship will be directed by the other.

▪ For those who want to start the process of nationality by option and recovery from Miami, they should contact the Consulate of Spain in Miami through this email: cog.miami.reop@maec.es

▪ All persons whose father/mother was Spanish and born in Spain, may opt for Spanish nationality with no time or age limit, renouncing their current nationality, except if they are a national of an Ibero-American country, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea or Portugal.

▪ The consulate will send you a link with all the documentation to submit your application and how to request an appointment.

▪ For those born to Spanish parents, but not of Spanish origin, there is a limit of 21 years, unless they meet the requirements to apply for nationality through the Democratic Memory Law.

▪ For minors who were born to parents who were not Spanish at the time of their birth, they have to process the nationality by option.

This story was originally published on October 20, 2022 10:37 a.m.