Spal-Inter Primavera, report cards: Fontanarosa wall, Peschetola enters and decides

The Nerazzurri win but are not convincing: only two lucky goals give the 3 points to Chivu’s team

The report cards of Fcinter1908 on Spal-Inter:

Rovida 6.5 Always safe when called upon.

Zanotti 6.5 Strong part, as usual one of the best. An injury forces him to raise the white flag. (from 38 ‘pt Sylvester 6.5 Purposeful, the goal of advantage is born from one of his initiatives)

Matjaz 6 Against his former team he does not play his best game, but overall he does not make serious mistakes.

Fontanarosa 7 A wall: he puts out all Spal’s attempts in the bud with a disarming tranquility.

Coals 5.5 There is no trace of his raids on the left, the stunt double of the player admired at the beginning of the season.

Grygar 6 Diligent, he respects Chivu’s deliveries and in the second half tries to give order in front of the defense.

Sangalli 6 He is concerned with giving balance to the team, without being seen in the construction phase. (from the 13th st V. Carboni 6.5 Perky, enterprising, cheeky. If only he passed the ball more …)

Fabbian 6.5 Before the goal he was one of the worst on the field: often late on the direct opponent and out of the game. But he scores a very important goal, with a lot of luck (from 32 ‘st Andersen sv)

Casadei 6 Still deployed as an attacking midfielder, he plays at the small trot. The impression is that starting from the middle wing it can be more unpredictable and more dangerous.

Jurgens 6.5 Lively, always on the move, he goes close to scoring several times. (from the 32 ‘st Fish hook 7 He enters and closes the match with a lucky goal, but prepared well)

Owusu 5.5 A lot of good will, but little concreteness. (from the 13th st Curatolo 5.5 Does not sting)

Chivu 6 Good for the 3 points, but the team’s performance is widely revisable.

January 29, 2022 (change January 29, 2022 | 15:24)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link