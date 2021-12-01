SPAL – Lecce: 1-3 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match
That’s all for the live broadcast of Spal-Lecce, a good continuation of the evening. 22:25
In the next round, Crotone-Spal and Lecce-Reggina. 22:25
Lecce conquered Ferrara and jumped to 2nd place in the standings: after a balanced first half (goals from Gargiulo and Colombo), in the second half Strefezza was unleashed, author of a brace. Spal remains stationary at 17 points. 22:24
IT’S OVER! SPAL-LECCE 1-3! Goals from Gargiulo, Colombo and a double from Strefezza. 22:22
POLE OF RODRIGUEZ! Right turn that is printed on the upright, with Pomini motionless. 22:20
MANCOSU! Conclusion on the fly from outside the box, ball to Gabriel’s right. 22:19
The guests play with the stopwatch, thanks to the double advantage. 22:18
Five minutes of recovery. 22:16
FIFTH CHANGE IN LECCE: Listkowski enters, Strefezza leaves. 22:17
FOURTH CHANGE IN LECCE: Calabresi enters, Gendrey leaves. 22:15
RIGHT OF HJULMAND! Shooting against the leap that comes out a little. 22:14
FOURTH CHANGE IN THE SPAL: D’Orazio enters, Seck exits. 22:15
THIRD CHANGE IN SPAL: Tripaldelli enters, Celia comes out. 22:14
SECOND CHANGE IN SPAL: Melchiorri enters, Colombo exits. 22:13
WARRANTY RODRIGUEZ: tactical foul. 22:13
Triangulation of Lecce Coda for Rodriguez, Capradossi intercepts in a corner kick. 22:12
Colombo goes away to Dermaku, then Gallo closes him for a corner. 22:11
Gendrey releases, then crosses, dampened by Celia. 22:09
Celia’s cross, Gabriel’s undisturbed hold. 22:08
THIRD CHANGE IN LECCE: Blin enters, Majer exits. 22:06
Second consecutive double in the league for the Brazilian player. 22:06
GOAL! Spal-LECCE 1-3! Double by Strefezza. Guest trio: Majer serves Strefezza, who still beats Pomini with a low shot at the near post.
WARNED COLOMBO: wide elbow on Rodriguez. 22:03
A foul charge on Gabriel, who had pushed the ball away with his fists.22:01
Mancosu left from outside the box, there is a deflection in a corner kick. 21:59
Counterattack wasted by Lecce in numerical superiority. 21:59
Corner for Spal. 21:58
Immediately in action Rodriguez, who sends Majer to the shot: high conclusion. 21:57
SECOND CHANGE IN LECCE: Coda enters, Olivieri exits. 22:00
FIRST CHANGE IN LECCE: Rodriguez enters, Di Mariano leaves. 21:56
AMONITO DI MARIANO: simulation in the penalty area. 21:54
Celia’s cross, Gallo anticipates Seck for a corner. 21:52
Capradossi loses the ball, Di Mariano takes advantage and calls Pomini to the parade, with a right from outside the area. 21:51
Colombo in the grip of Gallo and Dermaku, the Giallorossi defense prevails. 21:50
Mancosu’s foul push in the attack zone. 21:49
Some problems for Gendrey who seems to be able to continue anyway. 21:48
Rossi opens for Seck, assist for Mancosu who makes a veil but there is no one to collect. 21:47
FIRST CHANGE IN SPAL: Rossi enters, Crociata exits. 21:45
Crociata focuses and kicks: right far away from the goal mirror. 21:45
Gallo’s intervention closing Seck, ready to prepare the conclusion. 21:43
Celia slalom entering the area, contact with Hjulman judged regular by the referee. 21:42
Offside by Di Mariano. 21:40
Majer shooting from distance, the ball goes out to the right of Pomini. 21:39
GOAL! Spal-LECCE 1-2! Strefezza Network. Guests have the advantage again: Di Mariano shot rejected, Strefezza coordinates and hits the ball, big right at the crossroads.
Olivieri enters the area and lets the shot go, very wide right foot. 21:36
Gendrey reaches the bottom and goes to the cross, the home defense tightens the scoring and moves away. 21:34
No changes during the interval. 21:31
THE SECOND HALF OF SPAL-LECCE BEGINS! It starts from the result of 1-1. 21:31
Teams in the locker room: Clotet and Baroni study the moves ahead of the second half. 21:17
Parity at the interval at the ” Mazza ” between Spal and Lecce: guests ahead with Gargiulo, Colombo’s response. Interesting match, with opportunities on both sides. 21:17
END OF FIRST TIME! SPAL-LECCE 1-1! Networks of Gargiulo and Colombo. 21:15
Majer’s cross, Dickmann is well positioned and sweeps the penalty area. 21:14
Season goal number 6 for the striker number 9. 21:13
GOAL! SPAL 1-1 Lecce! Columbus Network. Draw of the hosts: Hjulmand loses the ball, Seck flies away and serves Colombo, who beats Gabriel with a left flat.
STREFEZZA! The Giallorossi winger enters the area and engages the goalkeeper, who deflects in a corner kick. 21:09
Seck’s left from over twenty meters, wide shot to Gabriel’s right. 21:08
Pomini relaunches the action of Spal. 21:07
Offside by Olivieri. 21:05
CELIA WARNING: do it from the back on Strefezza. 21:04
Di Mariano sees Majer’s cut in the area, Celia closes diagonally. 21:02
Cross by Gargiulo in the center of the area, Peda free in a slide. 21:00
After a check of the Var, Guida signals to continue. 20:59
Spal protests for a touch of Hjulmand’s hand on Mancosu’s shot. 20:59
The partial of the ” Mazza ” projects the Salentini to the momentary 2nd place, just one point from the leaders Pisa. 20:57
Game stopped, shot suffered by Gendrey by Celia. 20:55
GOAL! Spal-LECCE 0-1! Network of Gargiulo. Guests ahead: Esposito loses the ball, Majer throws Strefezza which commits Pomini, on the rejected Gargiulo bags.
Rimpallo between Dickmann and Gargiulo, the ball ends in Pomini’s arms. 20:50
Lecce raises the center of gravity and is stationed in the biancazzurra half of the field. 20:49
Sharp cross by Mancosu, slight deviation for a corner. 20:46
WARGIULO WARNED: hit on the foot against Esposito. 20:45
VERY DANGEROUS SPAL! Peda’s header, Gabriel rejects with a great reflex. On the continuation of the action, Colombo kicks high. 20:46
Control of Colombo, Gargiulo thwarts him and in the rebound he must concede the corner kick. 20:43
CLAIM OF COLUMBUS! From Riva serves the Milan school striker, who controls to the limit and kicks around at the far post: out just a little. 20:42
Gendrey escorts the ball on Celia’s attack. It starts with a goal kick from Gabriel. 20:40
WARNED FROM RIVA: slap in the face of Majer. 20:38
Air bank of Gargiulo that stands out on Dickmann, a sphere that is not picked up by any companion. 20:39
The hosts gain the field but Seck does not control well, throw-in for the formation of Baroni. 20:36
Opportunity for Lecce: Gargiulo enters the area, kicks on the fly and sends the ball high over the crossbar. 20:34
Gendrey’s cross, Pomini’s safe exit, who took over Seculin, in not perfect conditions. 20:33
Cross from the right, somehow frees the Ferrara rearguard. 20:31
START SPAL-LECCE! First ball played by Olivieri. 20:30
Teams in the field under the orders of Guide: hosts in blue and white shirts, guests in yellow and red shirts. 20:29
The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 20:28
Clotet is without the suspended Vicari, in his place Peda; in attack Colombo offensive terminal with Seck, space to Crusade. Baroni recovers Coda for the bench and changes the full backs; in attack confirmed the trident Strefezza-Olivieri-Di Mariano. 20:34
LINE-UP LECCE (4-3-3): Gabriel – Gendrey, Lucioni, Dermaku, Gallo – Majer, Hjulmand, Gargiulo – Strefezza, Olivieri, Di Mariano. Available: Bleve, Meccariello, Coda, Helgason, Samooja, Bjarnason, Listkowski, Bjorkengren, Blin, Barreca, Calabresi, Rodriguez. 21:58
SPAL LINE-UP (4-3-1-2): Pomini – Dickmann, Peda, Capradossi, Celia – Da Riva, Esposito, Crociata – Mancosu – Colombo, Seck. Available: Seculin, Nador, Zuculini, Piscopo, Cocco, Elletsson, Rossi, Mora, Tripaldelli, Melchiorri, D’Orazio, Heidenreich. 20:33
In the last round, Spal corsair in Cosenza while Lecce drew at home against Ternana. 20:47
The challenge will be directed by Mr. Marco Guida from Torre Annunziata. At Var Massimi. 19:55
The match of the ” Mazza ” confronts two teams with diametrically opposed ranking positions: hosts just above the playout area, guests in the running for promotion. 19:54
Welcome to the live broadcast of Spal-Lecce, a match valid for the 15th round of Serie B. 19:51
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Paolo Mazza
City: Ferrara
Capacity: 12348 spectators19:51