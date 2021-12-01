Sports

SPAL – Lecce: 1-3 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 37 6 minutes read

  • That’s all for the live broadcast of Spal-Lecce, a good continuation of the evening. 22:25

  • In the next round, Crotone-Spal and Lecce-Reggina. 22:25

  • Lecce conquered Ferrara and jumped to 2nd place in the standings: after a balanced first half (goals from Gargiulo and Colombo), in the second half Strefezza was unleashed, author of a brace. Spal remains stationary at 17 points. 22:24

  • 90 ‘+ 6’

    IT’S OVER! SPAL-LECCE 1-3! Goals from Gargiulo, Colombo and a double from Strefezza. 22:22

  • 90 ‘+ 5’

    POLE OF RODRIGUEZ! Right turn that is printed on the upright, with Pomini motionless. 22:20

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    MANCOSU! Conclusion on the fly from outside the box, ball to Gabriel’s right. 22:19

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    The guests play with the stopwatch, thanks to the double advantage. 22:18

  • 90 ‘

    Five minutes of recovery. 22:16

  • 89 ‘

    FIFTH CHANGE IN LECCE: Listkowski enters, Strefezza leaves. 22:17

  • 89 ‘

    FOURTH CHANGE IN LECCE: Calabresi enters, Gendrey leaves. 22:15

  • 88 ‘

    RIGHT OF HJULMAND! Shooting against the leap that comes out a little. 22:14

  • 87 ‘

    FOURTH CHANGE IN THE SPAL: D’Orazio enters, Seck exits. 22:15

  • 87 ‘

    THIRD CHANGE IN SPAL: Tripaldelli enters, Celia comes out. 22:14

  • 87 ‘

    SECOND CHANGE IN SPAL: Melchiorri enters, Colombo exits. 22:13

  • 87 ‘

    WARRANTY RODRIGUEZ: tactical foul. 22:13

  • 86 ‘

    Triangulation of Lecce Coda for Rodriguez, Capradossi intercepts in a corner kick. 22:12

  • 85 ‘

    Colombo goes away to Dermaku, then Gallo closes him for a corner. 22:11

  • 83 ‘

    Gendrey releases, then crosses, dampened by Celia. 22:09

  • 82 ‘

    Celia’s cross, Gabriel’s undisturbed hold. 22:08

  • 80 ‘

    THIRD CHANGE IN LECCE: Blin enters, Majer exits. 22:06

  • 78 ‘

    Second consecutive double in the league for the Brazilian player. 22:06

  • 77 ‘

    GOAL! Spal-LECCE 1-3! Double by Strefezza. Guest trio: Majer serves Strefezza, who still beats Pomini with a low shot at the near post.

    Look at the player’s profile Gabriel Strefezza22:05

    Gabriel Strefezza
  • 76 ‘

    WARNED COLOMBO: wide elbow on Rodriguez. 22:03

  • 75 ‘

    A foul charge on Gabriel, who had pushed the ball away with his fists.22:01

  • 74 ‘

    Mancosu left from outside the box, there is a deflection in a corner kick. 21:59

  • 73 ‘

    Counterattack wasted by Lecce in numerical superiority. 21:59

  • 72 ‘

    Corner for Spal. 21:58

  • 70 ‘

    Immediately in action Rodriguez, who sends Majer to the shot: high conclusion. 21:57

  • 69 ‘

    SECOND CHANGE IN LECCE: Coda enters, Olivieri exits. 22:00

  • 69 ‘

    FIRST CHANGE IN LECCE: Rodriguez enters, Di Mariano leaves. 21:56

  • 68 ‘

    AMONITO DI MARIANO: simulation in the penalty area. 21:54

  • 67 ‘

    Celia’s cross, Gallo anticipates Seck for a corner. 21:52

  • 65 ‘

    Capradossi loses the ball, Di Mariano takes advantage and calls Pomini to the parade, with a right from outside the area. 21:51

  • 65 ‘

    Colombo in the grip of Gallo and Dermaku, the Giallorossi defense prevails. 21:50

  • 64 ‘

    Mancosu’s foul push in the attack zone. 21:49

  • 62 ‘

    Some problems for Gendrey who seems to be able to continue anyway. 21:48

  • 61 ‘

    Rossi opens for Seck, assist for Mancosu who makes a veil but there is no one to collect. 21:47

  • 60 ‘

    FIRST CHANGE IN SPAL: Rossi enters, Crociata exits. 21:45

  • 59 ‘

    Crociata focuses and kicks: right far away from the goal mirror. 21:45

  • 57 ‘

    Gallo’s intervention closing Seck, ready to prepare the conclusion. 21:43

  • 57 ‘

    Celia slalom entering the area, contact with Hjulman judged regular by the referee. 21:42

  • 55 ‘

    Offside by Di Mariano. 21:40

  • 53 ‘

    Majer shooting from distance, the ball goes out to the right of Pomini. 21:39

  • 51 ‘

    GOAL! Spal-LECCE 1-2! Strefezza Network. Guests have the advantage again: Di Mariano shot rejected, Strefezza coordinates and hits the ball, big right at the crossroads.

    Look at the player’s profile Gabriel Strefezza21:39

    Gabriel Strefezza
  • 50 ‘

    Olivieri enters the area and lets the shot go, very wide right foot. 21:36

  • 48 ‘

    Gendrey reaches the bottom and goes to the cross, the home defense tightens the scoring and moves away. 21:34

  • 46 ‘

    No changes during the interval. 21:31

  • 46 ‘

    THE SECOND HALF OF SPAL-LECCE BEGINS! It starts from the result of 1-1. 21:31

  • Teams in the locker room: Clotet and Baroni study the moves ahead of the second half. 21:17

  • Parity at the interval at the ” Mazza ” between Spal and Lecce: guests ahead with Gargiulo, Colombo’s response. Interesting match, with opportunities on both sides. 21:17

  • 45 ‘

    END OF FIRST TIME! SPAL-LECCE 1-1! Networks of Gargiulo and Colombo. 21:15

  • 44 ‘

    Majer’s cross, Dickmann is well positioned and sweeps the penalty area. 21:14

  • 42 ‘

    Season goal number 6 for the striker number 9. 21:13

  • 41 ‘

    GOAL! SPAL 1-1 Lecce! Columbus Network. Draw of the hosts: Hjulmand loses the ball, Seck flies away and serves Colombo, who beats Gabriel with a left flat.

    Look at the player profile Lorenzo Colombo21:12

    Lorenzo Colombo
  • 39 ‘

    STREFEZZA! The Giallorossi winger enters the area and engages the goalkeeper, who deflects in a corner kick. 21:09

  • 38 ‘

    Seck’s left from over twenty meters, wide shot to Gabriel’s right. 21:08

  • 37 ‘

    Pomini relaunches the action of Spal. 21:07

  • 35 ‘

    Offside by Olivieri. 21:05

  • 34 ‘

    CELIA WARNING: do it from the back on Strefezza. 21:04

  • 32 ‘

    Di Mariano sees Majer’s cut in the area, Celia closes diagonally. 21:02

  • 30 ‘

    Cross by Gargiulo in the center of the area, Peda free in a slide. 21:00

  • 29 ‘

    After a check of the Var, Guida signals to continue. 20:59

  • 28 ‘

    Spal protests for a touch of Hjulmand’s hand on Mancosu’s shot. 20:59

  • 26 ‘

    The partial of the ” Mazza ” projects the Salentini to the momentary 2nd place, just one point from the leaders Pisa. 20:57

  • 25 ‘

    Game stopped, shot suffered by Gendrey by Celia. 20:55

  • 23 ‘

    GOAL! Spal-LECCE 0-1! Network of Gargiulo. Guests ahead: Esposito loses the ball, Majer throws Strefezza which commits Pomini, on the rejected Gargiulo bags.

    Look at the player’s card Mario Gargiulo20:56

    Mario Gargiulo
  • 20 ‘

    Rimpallo between Dickmann and Gargiulo, the ball ends in Pomini’s arms. 20:50

  • 19 ‘

    Lecce raises the center of gravity and is stationed in the biancazzurra half of the field. 20:49

  • 16 ‘

    Sharp cross by Mancosu, slight deviation for a corner. 20:46

  • 15 ‘

    WARGIULO WARNED: hit on the foot against Esposito. 20:45

  • 14 ‘

    VERY DANGEROUS SPAL! Peda’s header, Gabriel rejects with a great reflex. On the continuation of the action, Colombo kicks high. 20:46

  • 14 ‘

    Control of Colombo, Gargiulo thwarts him and in the rebound he must concede the corner kick. 20:43

  • 12 ‘

    CLAIM OF COLUMBUS! From Riva serves the Milan school striker, who controls to the limit and kicks around at the far post: out just a little. 20:42

  • 10 ‘

    Gendrey escorts the ball on Celia’s attack. It starts with a goal kick from Gabriel. 20:40

  • 8 ‘

    WARNED FROM RIVA: slap in the face of Majer. 20:38

  • 7 ‘

    Air bank of Gargiulo that stands out on Dickmann, a sphere that is not picked up by any companion. 20:39

  • 6 ‘

    The hosts gain the field but Seck does not control well, throw-in for the formation of Baroni. 20:36

  • 4 ‘

    Opportunity for Lecce: Gargiulo enters the area, kicks on the fly and sends the ball high over the crossbar. 20:34

  • 3 ‘

    Gendrey’s cross, Pomini’s safe exit, who took over Seculin, in not perfect conditions. 20:33

  • 1 ‘

    Cross from the right, somehow frees the Ferrara rearguard. 20:31

  • 1 ‘

    START SPAL-LECCE! First ball played by Olivieri. 20:30

  • Teams in the field under the orders of Guide: hosts in blue and white shirts, guests in yellow and red shirts. 20:29

  • The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 20:28

  • Clotet is without the suspended Vicari, in his place Peda; in attack Colombo offensive terminal with Seck, space to Crusade. Baroni recovers Coda for the bench and changes the full backs; in attack confirmed the trident Strefezza-Olivieri-Di Mariano. 20:34

  • LINE-UP LECCE (4-3-3): Gabriel – Gendrey, Lucioni, Dermaku, Gallo – Majer, Hjulmand, Gargiulo – Strefezza, Olivieri, Di Mariano. Available: Bleve, Meccariello, Coda, Helgason, Samooja, Bjarnason, Listkowski, Bjorkengren, Blin, Barreca, Calabresi, Rodriguez. 21:58

  • SPAL LINE-UP (4-3-1-2): Pomini – Dickmann, Peda, Capradossi, Celia – Da Riva, Esposito, Crociata – Mancosu – Colombo, Seck. Available: Seculin, Nador, Zuculini, Piscopo, Cocco, Elletsson, Rossi, Mora, Tripaldelli, Melchiorri, D’Orazio, Heidenreich. 20:33

  • In the last round, Spal corsair in Cosenza while Lecce drew at home against Ternana. 20:47

  • The challenge will be directed by Mr. Marco Guida from Torre Annunziata. At Var Massimi. 19:55

  • The match of the ” Mazza ” confronts two teams with diametrically opposed ranking positions: hosts just above the playout area, guests in the running for promotion. 19:54

  • Welcome to the live broadcast of Spal-Lecce, a match valid for the 15th round of Serie B. 19:51

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Paolo Mazza
    City: Ferrara
    Capacity: 12348 spectators19:51

    Paolo Mazza

    • Source link

    Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
    0 37 6 minutes read
    Photo of Kim Lee

    Kim Lee

    Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

    Related Articles

    Parma, Krause: “We are building a strong team. B hard and there are no recipes to win it”

    July 15, 2021

    relapsed! Now ready other checks – SOS Fanta

    1 day ago

    Capital gains Juve, in the prosecutor’s office the Bianconero CEO Arrivabene- Corriere.it

    2 days ago

    Tennis, Atp Finals: Tsitsipas retires, in his place Ruud

    2 weeks ago

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to top button