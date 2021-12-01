SPAL – Lecce: 1-3 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

That’s all for the live broadcast of Spal-Lecce, a good continuation of the evening. 22:25

In the next round, Crotone-Spal and Lecce-Reggina. 22:25

Lecce conquered Ferrara and jumped to 2nd place in the standings: after a balanced first half (goals from Gargiulo and Colombo), in the second half Strefezza was unleashed, author of a brace. Spal remains stationary at 17 points. 22:24

90 ‘+ 6’ IT’S OVER! SPAL-LECCE 1-3! Goals from Gargiulo, Colombo and a double from Strefezza. 22:22

90 ‘+ 5’ POLE OF RODRIGUEZ! Right turn that is printed on the upright, with Pomini motionless. 22:20

90 ‘+ 4’ MANCOSU! Conclusion on the fly from outside the box, ball to Gabriel’s right. 22:19

90 ‘+ 2’ The guests play with the stopwatch, thanks to the double advantage. 22:18

90 ‘ Five minutes of recovery. 22:16

89 ‘ FIFTH CHANGE IN LECCE: Listkowski enters, Strefezza leaves. 22:17

89 ‘ FOURTH CHANGE IN LECCE: Calabresi enters, Gendrey leaves. 22:15

88 ‘ RIGHT OF HJULMAND! Shooting against the leap that comes out a little. 22:14

87 ‘ FOURTH CHANGE IN THE SPAL: D’Orazio enters, Seck exits. 22:15

87 ‘ THIRD CHANGE IN SPAL: Tripaldelli enters, Celia comes out. 22:14

87 ‘ SECOND CHANGE IN SPAL: Melchiorri enters, Colombo exits. 22:13

87 ‘ WARRANTY RODRIGUEZ: tactical foul. 22:13

86 ‘ Triangulation of Lecce Coda for Rodriguez, Capradossi intercepts in a corner kick. 22:12

85 ‘ Colombo goes away to Dermaku, then Gallo closes him for a corner. 22:11

83 ‘ Gendrey releases, then crosses, dampened by Celia. 22:09

82 ‘ Celia’s cross, Gabriel’s undisturbed hold. 22:08

80 ‘ THIRD CHANGE IN LECCE: Blin enters, Majer exits. 22:06

78 ‘ Second consecutive double in the league for the Brazilian player. 22:06

77 ‘ GOAL! Spal-LECCE 1-3! Double by Strefezza. Guest trio: Majer serves Strefezza, who still beats Pomini with a low shot at the near post. Look at the player’s profile Gabriel Strefezza22:05

76 ‘ WARNED COLOMBO: wide elbow on Rodriguez. 22:03

75 ‘ A foul charge on Gabriel, who had pushed the ball away with his fists.22:01

74 ‘ Mancosu left from outside the box, there is a deflection in a corner kick. 21:59

73 ‘ Counterattack wasted by Lecce in numerical superiority. 21:59

72 ‘ Corner for Spal. 21:58

70 ‘ Immediately in action Rodriguez, who sends Majer to the shot: high conclusion. 21:57

69 ‘ SECOND CHANGE IN LECCE: Coda enters, Olivieri exits. 22:00

69 ‘ FIRST CHANGE IN LECCE: Rodriguez enters, Di Mariano leaves. 21:56

68 ‘ AMONITO DI MARIANO: simulation in the penalty area. 21:54

67 ‘ Celia’s cross, Gallo anticipates Seck for a corner. 21:52

65 ‘ Capradossi loses the ball, Di Mariano takes advantage and calls Pomini to the parade, with a right from outside the area. 21:51

65 ‘ Colombo in the grip of Gallo and Dermaku, the Giallorossi defense prevails. 21:50

64 ‘ Mancosu’s foul push in the attack zone. 21:49

62 ‘ Some problems for Gendrey who seems to be able to continue anyway. 21:48

61 ‘ Rossi opens for Seck, assist for Mancosu who makes a veil but there is no one to collect. 21:47

60 ‘ FIRST CHANGE IN SPAL: Rossi enters, Crociata exits. 21:45

59 ‘ Crociata focuses and kicks: right far away from the goal mirror. 21:45

57 ‘ Gallo’s intervention closing Seck, ready to prepare the conclusion. 21:43

57 ‘ Celia slalom entering the area, contact with Hjulman judged regular by the referee. 21:42

55 ‘ Offside by Di Mariano. 21:40

53 ‘ Majer shooting from distance, the ball goes out to the right of Pomini. 21:39

51 ‘ GOAL! Spal-LECCE 1-2! Strefezza Network. Guests have the advantage again: Di Mariano shot rejected, Strefezza coordinates and hits the ball, big right at the crossroads. Look at the player’s profile Gabriel Strefezza21:39

50 ‘ Olivieri enters the area and lets the shot go, very wide right foot. 21:36

48 ‘ Gendrey reaches the bottom and goes to the cross, the home defense tightens the scoring and moves away. 21:34

46 ‘ No changes during the interval. 21:31

46 ‘ THE SECOND HALF OF SPAL-LECCE BEGINS! It starts from the result of 1-1. 21:31

Teams in the locker room: Clotet and Baroni study the moves ahead of the second half. 21:17

Parity at the interval at the ” Mazza ” between Spal and Lecce: guests ahead with Gargiulo, Colombo’s response. Interesting match, with opportunities on both sides. 21:17

45 ‘ END OF FIRST TIME! SPAL-LECCE 1-1! Networks of Gargiulo and Colombo. 21:15

44 ‘ Majer’s cross, Dickmann is well positioned and sweeps the penalty area. 21:14

42 ‘ Season goal number 6 for the striker number 9. 21:13

41 ‘ GOAL! SPAL 1-1 Lecce! Columbus Network. Draw of the hosts: Hjulmand loses the ball, Seck flies away and serves Colombo, who beats Gabriel with a left flat. Look at the player profile Lorenzo Colombo21:12

39 ‘ STREFEZZA! The Giallorossi winger enters the area and engages the goalkeeper, who deflects in a corner kick. 21:09

38 ‘ Seck’s left from over twenty meters, wide shot to Gabriel’s right. 21:08

37 ‘ Pomini relaunches the action of Spal. 21:07

35 ‘ Offside by Olivieri. 21:05

34 ‘ CELIA WARNING: do it from the back on Strefezza. 21:04

32 ‘ Di Mariano sees Majer’s cut in the area, Celia closes diagonally. 21:02

30 ‘ Cross by Gargiulo in the center of the area, Peda free in a slide. 21:00

29 ‘ After a check of the Var, Guida signals to continue. 20:59

28 ‘ Spal protests for a touch of Hjulmand’s hand on Mancosu’s shot. 20:59

26 ‘ The partial of the ” Mazza ” projects the Salentini to the momentary 2nd place, just one point from the leaders Pisa. 20:57

25 ‘ Game stopped, shot suffered by Gendrey by Celia. 20:55

23 ‘ GOAL! Spal-LECCE 0-1! Network of Gargiulo. Guests ahead: Esposito loses the ball, Majer throws Strefezza which commits Pomini, on the rejected Gargiulo bags. Look at the player’s card Mario Gargiulo20:56

20 ‘ Rimpallo between Dickmann and Gargiulo, the ball ends in Pomini’s arms. 20:50

19 ‘ Lecce raises the center of gravity and is stationed in the biancazzurra half of the field. 20:49

16 ‘ Sharp cross by Mancosu, slight deviation for a corner. 20:46

15 ‘ WARGIULO WARNED: hit on the foot against Esposito. 20:45

14 ‘ VERY DANGEROUS SPAL! Peda’s header, Gabriel rejects with a great reflex. On the continuation of the action, Colombo kicks high. 20:46

14 ‘ Control of Colombo, Gargiulo thwarts him and in the rebound he must concede the corner kick. 20:43

12 ‘ CLAIM OF COLUMBUS! From Riva serves the Milan school striker, who controls to the limit and kicks around at the far post: out just a little. 20:42

10 ‘ Gendrey escorts the ball on Celia’s attack. It starts with a goal kick from Gabriel. 20:40

8 ‘ WARNED FROM RIVA: slap in the face of Majer. 20:38

7 ‘ Air bank of Gargiulo that stands out on Dickmann, a sphere that is not picked up by any companion. 20:39

6 ‘ The hosts gain the field but Seck does not control well, throw-in for the formation of Baroni. 20:36

4 ‘ Opportunity for Lecce: Gargiulo enters the area, kicks on the fly and sends the ball high over the crossbar. 20:34

3 ‘ Gendrey’s cross, Pomini’s safe exit, who took over Seculin, in not perfect conditions. 20:33

1 ‘ Cross from the right, somehow frees the Ferrara rearguard. 20:31

1 ‘ START SPAL-LECCE! First ball played by Olivieri. 20:30

Teams in the field under the orders of Guide: hosts in blue and white shirts, guests in yellow and red shirts. 20:29

The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 20:28

Clotet is without the suspended Vicari, in his place Peda; in attack Colombo offensive terminal with Seck, space to Crusade. Baroni recovers Coda for the bench and changes the full backs; in attack confirmed the trident Strefezza-Olivieri-Di Mariano. 20:34

LINE-UP LECCE (4-3-3): Gabriel – Gendrey, Lucioni, Dermaku, Gallo – Majer, Hjulmand, Gargiulo – Strefezza, Olivieri, Di Mariano. Available: Bleve, Meccariello, Coda, Helgason, Samooja, Bjarnason, Listkowski, Bjorkengren, Blin, Barreca, Calabresi, Rodriguez. 21:58

SPAL LINE-UP (4-3-1-2): Pomini – Dickmann, Peda, Capradossi, Celia – Da Riva, Esposito, Crociata – Mancosu – Colombo, Seck. Available: Seculin, Nador, Zuculini, Piscopo, Cocco, Elletsson, Rossi, Mora, Tripaldelli, Melchiorri, D’Orazio, Heidenreich. 20:33

In the last round, Spal corsair in Cosenza while Lecce drew at home against Ternana. 20:47

The challenge will be directed by Mr. Marco Guida from Torre Annunziata. At Var Massimi. 19:55

The match of the ” Mazza ” confronts two teams with diametrically opposed ranking positions: hosts just above the playout area, guests in the running for promotion. 19:54

Welcome to the live broadcast of Spal-Lecce, a match valid for the 15th round of Serie B. 19:51