Spalletti: «A coach must be credible. I wish Napoli had the instinct of the predator “

To CasaCorriere: «The mentality of the team has grown. Osimhen? Looks like Weah. It is less technical, but equally strong in terms of quality “

Naples 22/08/2021 – Serie A football championship / Naples-Venice / photo Insidefoto / Image Sport in the photo: Luciano Spalletti

The Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, spoke as a guest at CasaCorriere, an initiative of the Corriere del Mezzogiorno, at the Royal Palace, in Naples.

“Yesterday’s victory was important because we were a little complicated in the race to qualify. Now we have set things right. We found an opponent who, after a difficult moment in the league, had achieved results in the Europa League and who changed his coach to take on an interesting coach. Now there are these tight timelines to prepare for the matches. Footballers have to prove that they are flawless professionals. We are fortunate, but also for the skill of the club, to have recruited players of all quality, full of professionalism, punctuality. Yesterday we did not enter the field well, we made the game a bit dirty. We had superior quality, so we had to have a clear idea of ​​what to do, we didn’t have to lose sight of our balance. But then we gave a couple of chances and the others were good at exploiting them. At the end of the game, I congratulated us because then we made things right. With the changes, putting the other holders on the field. With the new 5 substitution rule, matches are often determined by who enters next. It is an important rule because with the 5 substitutions you can change 50% of the team and you can reverse the result, as happened yesterday. It is not easy to make it clear that whoever enters later is not a reserve, but the holders of the 30 minutes, the 60 minutes, as I always say “.

Was it difficult to make your players understand this concept?

“A coach must be right, he must highlight the path to take, be credible. You have to instill things that you need to know. We know which way to indicate, where to take the team. The boys have shown that they are interested and participate in this talk. I learned so many things because here there are players of the level of Koulibaly, Insigne, Fabian, who know for themselves how to do it.. When I say intelligent things, they are things that they say. I can’t rejoice when the game ends. Inside the game I look at everything, as a research, as a commitment, I am just like that. The thought immediately goes to the other game because it always comes at close range. The players must be exalted because the group comes out strengthened. The mentality of the team has grown. I would like it if my players were able to have the instinct of the predator, which when it sees the prey brings it home. If they managed to be a bit predatory like that, that when they see the game they always want to win it, it would be important“.

Who does Osimhen compare to?

“To Weah. It’s arguably less technical, but equally strong from a quality standpoint. Van Basten is more technical, but Osimhen is younger and he can reach those levels there ”.

In Rome the fans present at the stadium insulted her:

“I have a clear conscience. You can do what you want by paying for the ticket. I would never take my child to insult an adult or make myself heard insulting an adult at the stadium. It is from these behaviors that the legitimacy to discriminate against others is produced. It is clear that then they become deeper roots, it becomes more difficult. You have to go to schools to prepare them first, parents in that case are not so suitable to teach the way to their children. It is a bit ‘bad. It is a depressing thing to take children to see or do these things“.

Spalletti retraced the stages of his career between Rome, Milan and Naples, comparing the three experiences.

“Initially I said that I have completed the tour of the soul because after Rome and Milan I am now in Naples. Naples and Rome are a little alike, but I produce the pressure myself because I need it to make the most of it. I inject myself that poison which then allows me to have more when others inject it, so I don’t get into trouble. Rome and Naples burn you even if you are not ready for the love and passion of the city. Milan is a bit more moderate, but relentlessly watches over professionalism and quality. More indirectly, the weight of the importance of the club, of the love of the fans, you perceive equally. This is a joyful city, they tell you right away. I don’t lead a worldly life, I always stay in Castel Volturno, I prepare things for the next day. I go out for dinner every now and then because in Naples you eat well. On the ring road in the morning there is this traffic, with mopeds coming from all over, you don’t know where the slap will get you. But you can feel this ingredient of wanting to be intense in everything you do, of wanting to help in everything, wanting to stay close to the team “

Do you like mozzarella?

“A lot, you think they give me limits when I eat it because I don’t stop”.

How is the team doing in view of Verona?

“Now everyone expects that level there, high, but we also expect it from ourselves. We will have to make a correct performance, we have to demand it because there is a dividing line and there is no turning back. In the happiness of these results we have discovered many beautiful things and we want to follow you up, continuity. When you go to attack you have to finish the action, it’s the same thing. We are a team that we know quite well now, but can still grow. I am confident of being able to do even better ”.

Will you miss your commander, Koulibaly?

“Her Majesty would be missed by all. But we have a squad that allows us to rest assured because there are players capable of facing any situation, as happened yesterday “.

Will Napoli give everything to win the Scudetto?

“We have an important jersey that needs to be filled with important things. Highlighting that quality must always be there, we cannot dress once in one way and another in another. We will always give ourselves the chance to feel good about ourselves and win games. We want to go on to win as many games as possible, then if there are stronger teams than us we will see it along the way. Winning the matches will depend on many things, but we will prepare well ”.

On the importance of sport:

“Sport has always produced important values ​​with its myths, its successes and its champions, it has helped many young people who could be marginalized to get out of complicated conditions, so we have to give them strength. But now perhaps the worst risk is having to pull them away from an inauthentic life, destined for social networks and mobile phones. We have to put the young people back on that minibus I used to ride on as a boy, when I left school to reach the training ground. That van that takes you through the field of adolescence, streets that especially in big cities have sidewalks crowded with stalls and people who distract you from important things. While if you manage to remain firmly on that minibus, armored until the stop of adulthood, that can be a fundamental step to keep the passion for sport unaltered “.