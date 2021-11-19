Spalletti and Inter: “Scudetto also a bit mine. I hope the fans don’t boo me “

Luciano Spalletti is preparing to return to San Siro as an opponent, for the first time after having coached Inter. And, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, the current Napoli coach wanted to send a message to the Nerazzurri fans: “I hope they don’t boo me. There would be no reason. After all, I did something good up there too. Yes. , the Scudetto has won it With you . Well done. But I put some bricks from that group, won’t they have forgotten? “.

“Spalletti lived Inter like an unfinished, as something that could have been and was not, convinced as he was / is to have started a journey that Conte then brought to a conclusion – explains the Corsport -. But it does not hold a grudge. And he expects the Inter fans to do the same, to reciprocate. “And the many merits of Inter Spalletti are also remembered by the Roman newspaper, especially in relation to the management of some singles. The greatest legacy left by the Tuscan coach is undoubtedly that that you have found the ideal role for Brozovic, who became a director in an Inter v Napoli and today one of the best interpreters of the role. Without to forget Perisic, one of his pupils, and Skriniar, which has become a top also thanks to his teachings.