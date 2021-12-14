Spalletti and players are unlikely to have rejoiced, De Laurentiis enthusiastic about the record collection
Napoli-Barcelona, the comment of Repubblica
It will be there Barcelona the opponent of the Naples in the round of 16 of theEuropa League: went to Camp Nou on February 17 (6.45pm) and rematch a week later at the stadium Maradona (9 pm), on an evening that is already announcing a great gala. Repubblica talks about it.
Latest news Naples
Napoli-Barcelona draw, the reaction of Spalletti and players
“No doubt about the charm of the event. And the prospect of a record collection is also obvious, which immediately provoked the enthusiastic reaction of Aurelio De Laurentiis.
But from a competitive point of view it could have been much better and it is unlikely that Luciano Spalletti and the players have made the same leaps of joy as their president after learning of the outcome of yesterday morning’s Uefa draw in Nyon, Switzerland. In any case, Insigne and his companions will need a historic undertaking to overcome the shift “
