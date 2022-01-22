Spalletti and the team’s message for Ounas

These are certainly not easy days for Adam Ounas, 25-year-old forward of the Naples. The young Algerian wing was in fact diagnosed with a heart problem, resulting from Covid and not permanent. Confirmation came yesterday from the coach of his national team.

The team’s messages

The coach Luciano Spalletti and his teammates al Naples they are showering him with messages of support, to make him feel all the closeness he needs in this difficult time. Below what is read in today’s pages of Corriere dello Sport about:

Naples, Ounas

“The fact is that Adam, literally vanished into thin air from the eve of the first match of the group stage until Wednesday, the day before the match against the Ivory Coast which decreed the elimination of Algeria, he will now have to undergo other in-depth examinations and only then will he be able to return to Naples“.

“The guys on the team and Spalletti, his friends, are bombarding him with messages: everyone is waiting for it in these parts. On the pitch and in great shape. And then: Come on Adam, good luck. It is the message of every single inhabitant of the blue planet today ”.