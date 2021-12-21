Spalletti: “Anti-Inter? It disturbs me. Goal canceled at Milan? I don’t know what we’re talking about “
Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach, talked about his team’s ambitions, returning to the match against Milan at San Siro
Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the match against Spezia at Diego Armando Maradona, Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach, spoke about his team’s ambitions, returning to the match against Milan at San Siro:
“We have a difficult game ahead of us and we must give continuity to the game, as if it were a continuation of the Milan game. We must ensure that we have never left San Siro and win a difficult match. I know the environment of La Spezia well, I played there, I loved the team and the city, I am attached in a particular way, I know how the passion for this sport is lived and I know it will be a difficult match. We the anti-Inter? We want to win them all, being anti someone disturbs us a little. We want to be us, to show our beauty, by playing a good football“.
On the goal canceled against Milan for offside: “For some it was a particular offside in the heat, there were some doubts in the debate, but coldly everyone, including the institutional bodies of The Hague, stressed that it is a Uefa and Fifa rule and expressed themselves in a unanimous. So if someone wants to stay warm, it is their choice, the situation is clearer than this it is difficult to find it. So I don’t understand what they’re talking about“.
December 21, 2021 (change December 21, 2021 | 18:31)
