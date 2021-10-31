Spalletti at the conference: “It’s not a dirty victory! On Insigne, don’t break the ** i! Osimhen can come back sooner …”

Another victory for Napoli leaders, which overcomes the Salernitana in the all-camp challenge. Soon the commentary at the press conference by Luciano Spalletti

“I am very dirty, as you want to make it look like you, I don’t see it. The team conducted the match well, there was only a lack of quality and the game in the strait we had bet on having Mertens. We scored the goal in a difficult situation. there was also the crossbar. In numerical superiority we had to have the maturity not to let the episode that puts them back into the game happen, and there the game becomes dirtier. At that moment we had to put something more in, beyond quality and the things that distinguish us, we came physically and knowing how to get out of some melee and we did it. All quite normal, we had no luck in difficult episodes “.

On the changes of Petagna and Elmas

“Every so many we forget that we played two days ago. This rotation has to be done by force, otherwise toxins accumulate in the muscles. Elmas would have deserved to replay, but there was Zielinski clean. Elmas from my point of view is an exceptional player , he always trains at two thousand and when he plays he deserves to play again the next time.

On the choice to keep Insigne on the bench throughout the match

“Yesterday he felt this muscle discomfort. After the training we were confident, this morning he came and told me that he had a ‘kneaded’ muscle. He told me ‘If there is a need, I am there for the team, otherwise we will evaluate it”. So we considered it, if it got hurt who would give it back? I would have worn it if we had stayed in 11, but in 10 men it was a battle and it became risky for him to come and make the tackles in the penalty area. Why do you want to give a personal cut of this situation? I already see the headlines! Now I get obnoxious again. I was in the countryside for two years, say, if you don’t break my heart, I’m back, otherwise I was there for five years. Nothing happened. “

On the condition of Mertens and on the condition of Osimhen

“Mertens misses the real game, Osimhen has to be seen if he has to stay out for a couple of games. He can do it for Sunday, we have a lot of faith in our doctors.”

On the importance of the Zielinski network

His goal is crucial tonight. I wanted to take it off because he was tired, then he scored and made a couple of Zielinski rips. He was sorry after the chance of the first half, this goal gives him back with moreù enthusiasm “

These are the races that make you think of a championship team

“Are these? I saw Salernitana lose races in which she had created many more opportunities. Surely the growth also passes from certain races, from the fact of putting different things in the race: a few shovels, taking home the second balls. Tonight we demonstrated to be there too “.

Did you expect such a tenacious Salernitana?

“Yes, I expected it. Before the races I said that two teams were crossing each other trying to win. We knew it would be like this, we congratulate Salernitana. Since it was a good show, we hope to make a good show also in the competition. return”.

