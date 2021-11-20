Spalletti at the live press conference

Press conference by Luciano Spalletti on the eve of Inter Napoli. The match Inter–Naples will be played at the San Siro stadium and speaks at 14:00 in Spalletti conference for Napoli football who faces the game as an ex for the thirteenth day of the Serie A calendar FootballNapoli24 la live conference by Spalletti.

14.01 – Spalletti’s press conference begins: “Climate in the locker room after the news from Politano? That something like this could happen at the last moment is part of the difficulties of the season. Perhaps you have forgotten that in the first two of the league, we played with 3 midfielders: Demme injured, Zielinski as well. We didn’t have Anguissa. And we played with only 3 players in number, and we went to play with those there, doing what had to be done anyway. What do we do, we leave the doubt that this situation that a player is missing can put us in a position to make a match below level compared to what we are? It is an incorrect way of thinking.

What a game I expect? In my opinion, a Premier League-style match will come out in terms of intensity, both teams have to score points and seek victory. It is clear to them that they play differently tactically, we will have to go to cover those spaces that they will occupy in the possession phase. They are good with the two full-fledged, we must do the same when we have the ball. It will be a match with both eager teams, Inter is a very strong team.

14.05 – Return as an opponent in Milan? With me it becomes easy, I speak with a few. In fact, if you want to come and keep me company at the Britannique, I’m always alone. ‘I also won that Scudetto, I hope they don’t boo me’, it is read: they can do what they want to me. I look at my work, not that of others. If I have to evaluate mine, the concept is always the same: when I leave a club, I evaluate whether I have brought value on and off the pitch. I got so many boos in so many places. I ended up at Inter, with the difficulty of managing that moment there. There were difficulties to be created. But then I didn’t blame anyone for that fourth place, nor did I take advantage of anything. I didn’t say anything, and they sent me home. It is clear that then, evaluations must be made: they are based on the possibilities that one has available, in short. If one has the opportunity to spend 240 million in salaries, they are not equal to 100. It is different, one goes to take players who are not staying at home. But they take players from Chelsea, Man City and are used to winning.

As for tomorrow’s emotions, I’m not here to say it’s a match like any other. I live everything I do intensely, but I live them live: I’m curious about the reaction I will have there at San Siro, for me the past has never passed. I live with feeling what I do. I do things seriously and with feeling. There I had to make decisions and I took them willingly, the coach must be right for the good of the group: an experience that has given me so much, I thank the fans regardless of how they treat me. I thank the players who followed me, there is esteem and we talk to different players. I am also proud to have given back strength to what was once a conformation of the Pinetina, even the gardeners have put things in place to give me availability. To raise the plants to see the depth, for example.

Very important for both of us tomorrow, but it’s not definitive until there is math. There are strong teams, there are temporary difficulties. That can come from all sides. It is as Simone Inzaghi said.

14.12 – Have certainties on the leaders Napoli against Inter? I have no revenge against Inter to claim. Tomorrow is a fundamental step for another little happiness, not for mine maybe or even mine. But above all for those people who love us and follow us. We are already a little bit fine, if we continue to work like this. We are looking for a dignity and dignity then it will be a certainty only when you fight for the people who love you, not just to be famous or to have a role. We have a city behind that is there that quivers. Santoro told me that today at the start there will be 1000 people to greet us, this is impossible stuff here! It is incredible what they organize to give us strength, we must reflect on what our behavior and our desire must be.

14.14 – Decisive for Inter? Also, few games have been played and there are many difficulties that everyone will encounter in this championship. Happiness is hidden a little behind the difficulties we will encounter. If you have to replace a player or two, it makes you look down or turn your back, you will never be able to achieve important goals. The goals are behind these difficulties here. Don’t complain, I’ve never complained about anything in my 20-year career, ever! Never said: ‘I miss this, this one’. It would be like saying to the team: ‘We can’t do it alone’, instead we can do it.

Certainties and doubts of Inter v Napoli? The certainties of what he has produced so far, the certainties of the quality exhibited by our players, the certainties of thousands of people who support you, if you ever have the doubt not to make it. Our people think that we are a very strong team, what doubts do we have? There are none, we go to play the game. There is an opponent who has the same qualities as us. With top level players like ours. And a coach who has experience on that game that makes him play, who has found a team that has already played that game in previous years. No doubt, there will be difficulties that are the same as we said before. Either you have the courage to face these difficulties, or you make room for those who can’t wait to face them. There is no other choice.

Fight at the top with an Italian president? It’s roughly the same, there I had a president from a different country, from a different country from ours, but the son was always present in society. Often, except when he came home. So let’s say it’s roughly similar. Steven Zhang looked at the situation a little more externally, De Laurentiis lives it more directly. We often hear on the phone, he wants to know things. Zhang was watching farther away, De Laurentiis watching a little more closely. His presence makes you feel it. With both of them I worked as best they can, I had this chance. But it is always the results that make the difference.

Opinion on the difficulties of the national team? I’m sorry for Mancini, he has the solutions to fix this. The national team deserved the qualification. The results have given him against, a little luck and bad luck in football exists. It may have come down to something, he knows how to do it himself. Mancini does not go to teach him anything.

How is Lozano? On the right can play Zielinski, Elmas. Lozano can play. We also have other solutions. Lozano is fine, he has hours and hours of travel playing on Thursday and returning yesterday. But he is very eager, I also spoke to him this morning. He is smiling, he is a very positive guy. A very sweet, professional guy. So it is also normal that he has growth ambitions (laughs, ed)! But everyone must have them. I hope that at the end of the season he will receive interest from clubs he considers more important than Napoli, why not ?! It would mean that he became the protagonist of the achievement of some of our goals. Last year, staying out of the Champions League, we didn’t receive any offers. So if they want requests from other clubs, they have to get results here! It is good that they have this clear, otherwise they don’t give a damn about what they are called.

14.29 – Koulibaly? It represents a lot not only for me, it becomes difficult to talk about it without giving examples: it happened that this week, at the beginning when he arrived for the first training session, he crashed. He remained with his knee under and felt pain, remaining on the ground. The training stopped, in a moment there were also the warehouse workers and all the players around him. All. All to see the reaction of how Kalidou came out. They started playing the game again after 3 minutes, but everyone looked at Koulibaly on the bench to understand how he was doing and did not play. I am not interested in knowing if Maradona was the greatest or not, I am interested in knowing what he left behind. It is that there, it is not what I say but what everyone feels what the heaviness of the subject then means. The importance within a group. Even in the Europa League we said that we all want to be like Koulibaly, it means what he represents for us: an extraordinary person. I’ve been lucky in my career, I’ve had it. But I still have players to consider myself lucky with. Sensini was one of these: he greeted and went into the locker room, without speaking, and was respected by everyone “.

14.32 – Luciano Spalletti’s press conference ends.