Spalletti confirms Malcuit and relaunches Mertens from 1 ‘, Thiago Motta on the last beach

Tomorrow, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, the last Serie A match of the year 2021 will be played: Napoli will face Spezia. These are the probable formations:

HERE NAPLES – There will not be Insigne, positive for COVID-19, Luciano Spalletti still loses his captain. Change little, in all likelihood with Ospina confirmed between in poles and Malcuit right with By Lorenzo diverted to the left. Central defensive pair composed of Rrahmani and Juan Jesus. Anguissa and Demme in the middle of the field. Mertens, who did not start in Milan, should start the match, with Elmas, Zielinski And Lozano to complete the eleven.

HERE SPICE – Thiago Motta he is at the last resort, in case of a negative result he could be exonerated. He will sell his skin dearly and, for the match at the Maradona stadium, he could rely on Nzola and Manaj front. Space ad Amian in defense and Kovalenko, who did not play the last championship game, in the middle of the field next to Gyasi, Kiwior and Maggiore. Between the posts there is still space a Provedel.

The probable formations of Napoli Spezia

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Malcuit, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa, Demme; Lozano, Zielinski, Elmas; Mertens. Annex. Spalletti SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Hristov; Gyasi, Kovalenko, Kiwior, Major, Reca; Nzola, Manaj. Annex Thiago Motta