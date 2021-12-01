Spalletti confirms Mertens and Lobotka, Politano towards the bench. Doubt Scamacca for Dionisi

Latest football news Napoli – After Maradona’s triumph against Lazio, Napoli is back on the pitch in a match that is equally important and decisive, since the top has to be defended from the dangers of Lombardy (Milan, Inter and Atalanta). The appointment is for tomorrow 1st December at 8.45 pm at the Mapei Stadium. Let’s go and see the latest on the choices of Luciano Spalletti and Alessio Dionisi.

HERE SASSUOLO – Several training doubts for Alessio Dionisi, who will try to drop an encore after the extraordinary success achieved at Milan. Between the posts there will be, as usual, Advice, while for the defensive line there are many ballots: at the moment the favorites to act on the flanks are Toljan And Rogerio, with Ayhan And Ferrari which should be confirmed at the center of the rear to the detriment of Chiriches. In midfield they are certain of a starting shirt Maxime Lopez And Frattesi, while Traore should complete the median in place of Matheus Henrique. The conditions of Scamacca, who came out battered from the away match in Milan, are worrying: for this reason they should start forward Berardi And Raspadori on the lanes, with Defrel central reference.

HERE NAPLES – After three disappointing matches (Verona, Inter and Spartak Moscow), Napoli showed their muscles against Lazio and won 4-0, regaining the top of the table. There will be many confirmations among the blues, starting from the defensive line which will be the usual one: By Lorenzo And Mario Rui on the lanes, with Rrahmani And Koulibaly to protect David Ospina. Sumptuous performance with the Biancocelesti by Fabian Ruiz and of Lobotka, which will be confirmed and which will form the midfield dam. Forward there is no doubt: it will be Mertens the offensive terminal, with Lozano and Insigne on the flanks and Zielinski who will act as a playmaker. Towards the bench, however, Politano, who has recovered from Covid and is summoned but is not at his best.

Probable formations Sassuolo-Napoli

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Advice; Toljan, Ayhan, Ferrari, Rogerio; Traorè, Maxime Lopez, Frattesi; Berardi, Defrel, Raspadori. Coach: Alessio Dionisi.

Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka; Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens. Coach: Luciano Spalletti.