“Spalletti did it after the draw against Juventus”

Faouzi Ghoulam, Algerian full-back of Napoli, gave a live interview to Radio microphones Kiss Kiss Naples. Here are all the declarations of the blue number 31:

“Happy with the performance against Juventus but at the same time disappointed with the result. I am very well, today we must immediately think about tomorrow’s match against Sampdoria. Mister Spalletti he complimented us, he is always very close to the group and despite Covid he leaves us messages and is always close to us, just like the fans “.

“Tomorrow is a very important match, they are the ones that allow you to change gear and that can make you reach the top at the end of the season”.

“The hardest thing about the injury is that of having to stay away and not being able to lend a hand to your teammates. The first year was tough ”.

“We footballers are lucky to do this job and we absolutely cannot complain because there are people who are really going through difficult times. What happens must be accepted in our world, above all because there are those who do not have our possibilities, we are privileged ”.

“Zanoli he is an exceptional guy, Napoli can bet on him in the future. He has great qualities, he must express it over time and he can truly be considered the new modern full-back. Spalletti can help him grow over time “

“I have already met Tuanzebe, luckily he speaks French and we can help him immediately. He’s a good guy and will definitely give us a hand ”.

“Africa Cup of Nations? We are an incredible group, we always feel each other even when we are far away. If they support us from there, we will do the same with whoever is there. I hope Algeria wins ”.