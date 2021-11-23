Spalletti: “Difficulties help normal people to build an extraordinary destiny”

The press conference. «I was waiting impatiently for the difficulties, it was obvious that sooner or later they would come. We will take on a small piece each. We want to end the qualification immediately “

The Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, held a press conference in Castel Volturno to present the Europa League match against Spartak Moscow scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 16.30. With him Juan Jesus.

Immediately after the conference, we leave for Russia. In an emergency, given the absences of Politano And Demme (coronavirus positive), Osimhen And Anguissa (injured) e Insigne (knee discomfort).

In moments of difficulty, like this one, you can see the strength of the team.

Difficulties help normal people become beautiful people. Or, at the very least, they help them have an important destiny, an extraordinary destiny. I waited with some impatience for these first “strokes of difficulty”. When everything went very well we knew that it could not last forever: the defeats would come, as would the moments when I would not have had such a wide choice, given the unavailability of some players. Having a long squad also serves to know how to go beyond these situations. We will take care of the difficulties, a little bit each. And we will make up for the lack of these great players.

Clear analysis for the defeat against Inter: there was a lack of courage. The point is to understand if it was thanks to Inter or if it was rather due to a wrong attitude of Napoli, which is still not convinced that it can dominate on all fields.

When I said that he lacked courage, I was referring to some moments of the match, it was not a general speech. We faced a very strong team, which has come from important years. With Inzaghi they are continuing the good work of the past years. We lost control a bit in one phase of the match, but then we made it. After the 3-1 any team would have let their guard down, but we had a great heat, we believed in it and probably we would have deserved a draw. Of course, I would have expected less comfortable choices from my players, made with more quality, because we have the talent to make them.. On the other hand, when Inter pressed on us, we were satisfied with throwing balls into a lateral foul to interrupt their actions. we didn’t look for a bit of “madness”. It all depends on how you manage the game when you have the ball, and in the middle phase I didn’t like the boys. I would have liked to see more minutes as we did the last 20-25 minutes. And among other things, it was more difficult to do it at that moment than before, because they are very good on the counterattack.

In Milan, many games in one. Napoli did well in the first twenty minutes and in the last twenty, when they took Inter in their penalty area. In between, a little bit of difficulty. Perhaps laziness or contentment of a team who suspected they had played the game as they wanted.

I’m also curious to see the reaction after the Milan match. We talked about it but we didn’t have time to hold long meetings, we had to prepare for the match in Moscow immediately. The important focus is the one we talked about before: when they tried to attack us strongly after going at a disadvantage for us it had to be the best moment, because spaces could be opened. We need to raise two levels: the ferocity when we go to get them, the quality when we come to get the others. The mistake was – at one stage of the game – to be content with breaking their action without transforming it into our action. Then there was a great reaction and I’m happy with that. And the episodes certainly did not favor us. The eyes of the boys in the days following the Milan match tell me what reaction they will have, what our destiny will be. They already raised their heads, this morning they did a great workout. In these two days they responded correctly to every request. This is the right way to face defeat against Inter. The balance of the season for now is super positive, it is clear that we need to react, but it is only one defeat. I repeat: one. As such it goes toffront.

Spalletti coached in Russia. In relation to European football, it does discuss the level of Russian football.

There is always something to learn about European football. Even in Italy we are told that there is to learn, in this sense we can be comparable to Russia. In the Russian league there are levels of teams, if we take the first level it is certainly at the level of our football.

With Osimhen in the pits, Mertens becomes even more important. Especially in a match that can give Napoli the qualification for the next round of the Europa League.

We don’t want to take it beyond qualification, we want to close it here. We have the opportunity. Mertens is part of the squad of important players that I have available. It took him some time to get into condition due to the shoulder surgery. In the next games it will be as important as ever.