Spalletti disqualification, the unprecedented reaction: request to SSC Napoli

Luciano Spalletti disqualified for two days by the sports judge. Yesterday the blue technician, in Castel Volturno at the time the sanction was made known, was left speechless. This is reported by today’s edition of The morning. Amazed. Because he didn’t expect such a sting.

Spalletti disqualification appeal, request to SSC Napoli

Spalletti Sassuolo red card Napoli 2 – 2

The Neapolitan coach, as anticipated in exclusive yesterday afternoon from CN24, asked for an appeal. The club has already sent the cards to the club’s legal counsel who deals with these matters. According to what the newspaper reports, there is no great optimism, but Spalletti also wants his version of events to be heard.The appeal will be discussed next week. Tomorrow he will still be in the stands, as has already happened against Bologna: the position has been confirmed, that is in the so-called dirigible. And today he will speak to the team, which he did not do yesterday by choosing not to carry out tactical analyzes, leaving some mental rest to his players.