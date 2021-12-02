Spalletti disqualified 2 days: miss Atalanta and Empoli
Sting for the coach of the Napoli Luciano Spalletti is disqualified by the Serie A Sports Judge for 2 days. Skip both the match with Atalanta on the bench and Empoli. Decisive the expulsion in Sassuolo Napoli for Luciano Spalletti who was disqualified for two days.
Disqualification for Spalletti after Sassuolo Napoli, a heavy decision by the Sports Judge. Because the coach of the Azzurri will miss two Serie A matches. Below are the reasons given by the Sports Judge.
“For having, at the 47th of the second half, contested an arbitration decision by repeatedly addressing the Referee seriously disrespectful expressions; infringement detected by an Assistant; recidivist”
Most likely the Naples will appeal to reduce the disqualification to at least one day and allow Spalletti to be there for Empoli-Napoli.
