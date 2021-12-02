Sports

Spalletti disqualified 2 days: miss Atalanta and Empoli

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

OFFICIAL - Spalletti suspended for 2 days: misses Atalanta and Empoli

Sting for the Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti is disqualified by the Serie A Sports Judge for 2 days. Skip both the match with Atalanta on the bench and Empoli

Sting for the coach of the Napoli Luciano Spalletti is disqualified by the Serie A Sports Judge for 2 days. Skip both the match with Atalanta on the bench and Empoli. Decisive the expulsion in Sassuolo Napoli for Luciano Spalletti who was disqualified for two days.

Spalletti disqualified: skip Napoli Atalanta and Empoli

Disqualification for Spalletti after Sassuolo Napoli, a heavy decision by the Sports Judge. Because the coach of the Azzurri will miss two Serie A matches. Below are the reasons given by the Sports Judge.

“For having, at the 47th of the second half, contested an arbitration decision by repeatedly addressing the Referee seriously disrespectful expressions; infringement detected by an Assistant; recidivist”

Most likely the Naples will appeal to reduce the disqualification to at least one day and allow Spalletti to be there for Empoli-Napoli.

All the news on the transfer market and on Napoli

Spalletti disqualification

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

defense and Hayes uppercase, Forlì overtakes Scafati

3 weeks ago

Atletico Madrid-Milan, Simeone: “We suffered at San Siro. We respect them “

1 week ago

“We need a little miracle”, career hanging by a thread – Libero Quotidiano

4 days ago

The probable formations of Lazio-Juventus: Dybala out, in attack there is Chiesa with Morata

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button