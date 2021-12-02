Spalletti disqualified 2 days: miss Atalanta and Empoli

Sting for the coach of the Napoli Luciano Spalletti is disqualified by the Serie A Sports Judge for 2 days. Skip both the match with Atalanta on the bench and Empoli. Decisive the expulsion in Sassuolo Napoli for Luciano Spalletti who was disqualified for two days.

Spalletti disqualified: skip Napoli Atalanta and Empoli

Disqualification for Spalletti after Sassuolo Napoli, a heavy decision by the Sports Judge. Because the coach of the Azzurri will miss two Serie A matches. Below are the reasons given by the Sports Judge.

“For having, at the 47th of the second half, contested an arbitration decision by repeatedly addressing the Referee seriously disrespectful expressions; infringement detected by an Assistant; recidivist”

Most likely the Naples will appeal to reduce the disqualification to at least one day and allow Spalletti to be there for Empoli-Napoli.

