Spalletti explains Insigne’s exclusion: “No case, he was at risk for fatigue”
Why ninety minutes on the bench for Lorenzo Insigne? A smoker explains it Luciano Spalletti to DAZN immediately after the victory of his Napoli over Salernitana: “Insigne has a muscle fatigue, he is at risk of getting hurt. Point. He manages himself, you look at how the game is going: maybe 35-40 minutes were too many, you don’t know where you are going . With a quarter of an hour you risk less … And if it took another quality to win it, ok, but then there were scrums and restarts: putting a technician with all those physical people seemed to me not appropriate. I decided to keep him out. , avoiding any risk. Yesterday in training he felt mixed up, I made him decide: do you want to play now, or see later? . There is no case “, concluded the Napoli coach on the subject.
Here the full intervention
