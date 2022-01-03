Spalletti finds Petagna, he is negative for Covid!

Latest football Naples – Luciano Spalletti find again Andrea Petagna for Juve Napoli. Yes, because the blue striker tested negative for the swab this morning, after being in quarantine and in fiduciary isolation for contacts with positive Covid-19.

Petagna negative at Covid-19: there will be Napoli for Juve

These are the words of Francesco Modugno, sent to Castel Volturno, which gives a preview of the news of Andrea Petagna negative and then re-aggregated into the team. Here is what is highlighted by FootballNaples24:

“Spalletti immediately finds two Azzurri, a scene from a few minutes ago that summarizes the situation here in Castel Volturno: Andrea Petagna left a little while ago and was rejoicing when he left Castel Volturno. Because he was able to train, he was in trust quarantine. But he made the tampons again for the umpteenth time and they came out negative. And so he had the pleasure of returning to training and being available for Juventus-Naples. Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow there will be new tests for the team. There is the hope that someone is negativising. But there is also the fear of new positives, due to the situation in the world of football and beyond. “