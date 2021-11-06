Spalletti finds three big names and has a doubt on the right, Tudor without Ilic

The Naples tomorrow, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, he will face Hellas Verona in the match valid for the 12th day of the top Italian championship.

The probable formations of Naples and Hellas Verona

HERE NAPLES – Osimhen, Insigne and Fabian Ruiz they are skilled and enlisted after overcoming their respective muscular discomfort. There will be in goal Ospina, forced defensive line with By Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus And Mario Rui, since Koulibaly will be missing disqualified. In midfield they should take the field Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz And Zielinski, up front Politano, Osimhen And Insigne. Mertens it could be used in competition with Ounas what a pitfall Politano .

NAPLES (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Insigne. Herds Spalletti

HERE VERONA – Tudor has taken over Juric’s work by varying something on his board. There will be no Ilic but 3-4-2-1 should be confirmed. There will be in goal Montipò, with Dawidowicz, Gunter and Casale in defense, Pharaohs and Lazovic on the outside, Miguel Veloso and Tameze in the middle of the field, Barak and Caprari in support of Simeone.

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Gunter, Casale; Pharaohs, Miguel Veloso, Tameze, Lazovic; Caprari, Barak; Simeone. Herds Tudor

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED