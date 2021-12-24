Spalletti has denied a lie about Mertens

Words are a source of misunderstanding, but when they are clear and direct, they leave little room for interpretation. Even more so if to pronounce them are two direct and frank men like Dries Mertens and Luciano Spalletti, who in their history as football men have always distinguished themselves by always being explicit in their thoughts.

For some time now, a sort of urban legend has been circulating in the city, one that no one knows if it is true, but in the end many end up believing it.. Why does he take off Mertens? Because he has to preserve it, the identity card is clear, Dries cannot play more than the coach allows him. It was said, at least, before the week that led to Naples-Spezia.

Ciro himself first took care of this lie about Mertens, then Luciano. “I’m playing a little less, but if I look at the goals scored for minutes played I’m doing well. Sure, I’d like to play more, but let’s see” had declared the Belgian on Monday, so they send a small message to the technician. From the series: I don’t have to be preserved, I can play more but it’s a choice that belongs to the coach.

Here, the coach. Who does not seem to have accepted Dries’ request, replacing him after just a while in the match against La Spezia (with Napoli at a disadvantage). “The change of Mertens? It was my choice. It seemed to me that the team was in balance and only a little physicality was needed in the penalty area and so I made this substitution “ Spalletti clarified in the press conference after the rather sensational knockout. In short, it is not true that Mertens does not play because he has problems. Its playing time is linked to a precise choice of Spallettthe. Wrong or not, only time will tell.