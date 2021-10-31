“Spalletti has given us something more. I have a problem when I enter the field”

Andrew Petagna, striker of the Naples, spoke to the microphones of DAZN at the end of Salernitana-Naples, race valid for the 11th day of A league. The following is highlighted:

“When I take over sometimes I find it hard to get into the game right away. The coach is good at putting us in condition, we are working hard, then I have to take advantage of the few minutes available to play and be at the level of the others “.

“We needed someone to attack the depth more to find Zielinski between the lines. We knew it would be a difficult match, in a stadium as charged as Salernitana’s it was really tough. We played a great game, it was not a foregone conclusion. We were good at not conceding goals ”.

“Absence of Osimhen? I hoped a little bit to play for him sincerely. I would also like to play together with Osimhen, but these are decisions that the coach has to make ”.

“The coach was good at making us believe in ourselves. We often lacked this conviction last year and weren’t able to win these dirty games, like today’s. This year we are more aware of being strong. We are a large group: think of Ghoulam, Lobotka, Demme. All the players have great quality and are at the same level, it is also noticeable during the training week “.

“I am happy to have stayed at Napoli and to be coached by a great coach like Spalletti. The teammates are exceptional, with them you can only improve every day ”.



