Spalletti has only 11 outfield players

Luciano Spalletti continues to lose players. Napoli find themselves in the same condition – if not worse – as last month that led the team to run out of the margin on the fifth place accumulated with the great start of the season. The intense and decisive month of January risks being faced with the team reduced to a minimum and without rotations every three days. The Africa Cup, which, as expected, took away Koulibaly, Anguissa and Ounas (not Osimhen who is positive as well as clinically still injured), in fact came in parallel with the new wave of Covid cases.

Two other blues in quarantine

Not only the positives, two more bad news arrived yesterday for Spalletti because the Neapolitan club announced that “the players Malcuit and Petagna were placed in home quarantine upon their return from the Christmas break, as they both came into contact with positive people. at Covid-19 “. Two elements not central initially, but which at this moment represent a starter and the first change in attack.

Spalletti towards Juve with eleven active players

Without Lozano and Elmas still positive (and in their respective countries), in addition to Mario Rui disqualified, having to do without Malcuit and Petagna would mean having just eleven players on the move. The technician at least plans to find Insigne and Fabian in the best possible way (before Covid they were injured) and to be able to deploy Malcuit to the right, moving Di Lorenzo to the left as Ghoulam remains an unknown. Waiting for Tuanzebe to have a change to the central defense.