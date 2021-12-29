Spalletti has only 13 outfield players, what the rules say

Juve-Napoli at risk of postponement? This is the question that many begin to ask themselves a week after the game. Napoli, between Covid and absences, remained with 16 players. A look at the regulation.

Also in this season the approach march of the Naples to the challenge in the home of the Juventus, scheduled for January 6, is characterized by uncertainty. After the chaos of the intersection of the last championship, with the transfer of the Azzurri initially forbidden by the ASL and the match then played after the decisive intervention of the CONI College of Guarantee, once again this year Spalletti’s team is grappling with a extremely difficult context. The squad is decimated by injuries, suspensions, summons to the African Cup and Covid cases. A situation that between now and the Epiphany – considered the particularly critical moment of the pandemic – could even get worse.

Napoli in view of the super-challenge against Juventus has its men numbered. Koulibaly, Osimhen, Anguissa and Ounas will be added to their respective national teams for the Africa Cup (the first two despite injuries) by January 3, Mario Rui is disqualified and Insigne, Fabian Ruiz and Lozano are positive for Covid. Numbers in hand, Napoli currently only has 16 players available for the away match at Juventus, of which only 13 of movement. The most worrying aspect, today, is that linked to the possibility of further positive cases, given that the players have not yet returned from the Christmas holidays and given the ease of transmission of the Omicron variant.

In Naples, unlike other situations, a real outbreak has not yet developed: Insigne, Fabian Ruiz and Lozano have contracted Covid at different times and without having contact with other elements of the team group. From this point of view, the situation is still under control. The variable, as mentioned, is the return from holidays: on Thursday 30th the available Azzurri will return to Castel Volturno and will immediately undergo a round of swabs, which will give a complete picture of the epidemiological picture in the Neapolitan club. In the meantime, ASL Napoli 2 is not unbalanced but considers the case of Napoli “definitely worth monitoring“.

Napoli finds Politano, he is negative at Covid-19: Spalletti aims to get him back with Sassuolo

About a week after the game there is a question that begins to emerge: what would happen in the event of an increase in infections in Naples and a further reduction in the number of players who can be enrolled? At the moment, on a regulatory level, the situation is a puzzle. Serie A did not define a specific protocol as in last season, when – according to the “Rules relating to the Covid-19 impact, management of positive cases and postponement of matches” – to play it was enough to have thirteen players available, of which at least one goalkeeper . A transitional rule, arranged on an “exceptional” basis for the 2020/2021 vintage, which is no longer effective this season.

The transitional rule valid in Serie A for the 2020/2021 season

However, the threshold is the same as indicated by UEFA in the regulations valid for this edition of the European competitions: with 13 players available (including a goalkeeper) to play. Otherwise, a range of possibilities opens up ranging from postponement of the tender – if possible – until 3-0 at the table for the team with a numerical defect, which is held “responsible” for the non-dispute of the match.

Shaded areas, within the rules, which risk leaving room for confusion and controversy, as happened for example on the occasion of the table defeat inflicted on Tottenham against Rennes, with the consequent elimination of Spurs from the Conference League. In Serie A so far only Udinese-Salernitana has been a “victim” of Covid, after the ASL stop at the departure of the grenades for Friuli, for fear of a possible outbreak (today there are six positive cases in the Campania club). Scenes already seen for the first time a year ago, on the occasion of Juve-Napoli. A precedent not to be repeated.