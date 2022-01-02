Spalletti has only one request for the new year but with Juve it will still be an emergency

Serie A – The Corriere del Mezzogiorno with an editorial by Monica Scozzafava entitled: Spalletti between self-criticism and good intentions. At the center of the table are the wishes for a different year under the profile of injuries but also some self-criticism for some wrong choice.

The ball in the center of the field, Luciano Spalletti asks only this for the year that is about to begin. To leave behind Covid emergencies and injuries. To put a point, as far as possible, on the contractual skirmishes between his captain, Lorenzo Insigne and the club. The Neapolitan winger who would have promised himself to Toronto must return to his levels, even if only for five months. He will have to free his head from the push and pull on renewal, make a decision that is one and wait for the deadline. The ball in the center of the field, therefore, is the only medicine that can redirect the season once again on the tracks in which it was put in the months of September and October. The full squad can return to give satisfaction to the manager, but everyone needs to be in their place and the pressure to ease. The match against Juve on 6 January will still be in an emergency, the result matters above all for the purposes of the tension and emotional state of each individual.